I still remember the morning of Dec. 8, 2019, like it was yesterday. After being tired out from going to The Rave the night before, I woke up to a Twitter notification from Lil Durk, with the first two words saying “R.i.p juice.” At first, I was confused at what he was talking about, but as I went through Instagram, I began to realize what was really going on. One of my favorite artists, Juice WRLD, had passed away from a sudden seizure, not even a week after his 21st birthday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO