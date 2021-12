In an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, China has instated a new cleaning protocol for aircraft. Last week, this new mandate prompted a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 to turn around and go back to Seattle after several hours in the air on its way to Shanghai. The US State Department and the Chinese Embassy are currently in talks regarding the new regulations, which Delta says rendered last week’s flight ‘operationally unviable’.

