The World's Best White Wines From The 2021 San Francisco International Wine Competition

In 1996 UNESCO declared Porto, Portugal’s historic area a World Heritage Site, and in 2001, Portugal’s second city was selected as Europe’s capital of culture. As a result, authorities spent significant money to revitalize the city, creating pedestrian-only areas and opening a metro system allowing for easier passenger movements, all the while preserving the historic nature of the city. With a storied history that dates back as far as the 8th century B.C., Porto, known as the Granite City and the home of port wine, has become one of Europe’s growing tourist attractions.
