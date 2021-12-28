ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The World's Best White Wines From The 2021 San Francisco International Wine Competition

By Joseph V Micallef - Forbes
ourcommunitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best in Show White Wine, 97 points, Double Gold...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best California Wines

When it comes to California wine, rightly or wrongly, the focus is always on one region – and Napa is tightening its stranglehold on the state's top wines. When we ran the corresponding list last year, there were two non-Napa wines on it; now there's just one. If you look at the list of the 25 best wines from California, Napa accounts for 22 of them, an astonishing achievement. If you look even wider, of the 25 best wines from the US, 21 are from Napa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Houston Chronicle

A complex $12 red blend from Portugal tops our list of the 12 best bargain wines of 2021

The pandemic limited wine travel again this year. From social media, I know some lucky people were able to time trips between variants. Or they decided to brave covid-testing mandates and entry and re-entry isolation requirements to satisfy their overwhelming wanderlust. For many of us, travel in 2021 was again mostly virtual, through the modern technology of video chats and the ancient gift of wine.
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Syrahs

Can you feel the love tonight? Syrah can't. This noble grape, the producer of some astonishing wines, just can't catch a break with the wider wine-consuming public, who seem intent on slaking their thirst for reds with Cabernet, Pinot, Merlot, Malbec – in fact, pretty much anything other than Syrah.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wines#World#Wine Competition#Food Drink#Beverages#Double Gold#Spanish#Argentine#Portuguese
The Independent

9 best ports for a taste of the Portuguese wine: From vintage ruby to tawny

Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...
DRINKS
Mental_Floss

The World's Most Expensive Cocktail Costs $22,600 and Comes With a Huge Diamond

If you’re in the mood for a pricey cocktail, you probably don't need to look much further than your local bar or lounge. But if you’re looking for something truly exorbitant, you might need to head to Japan. According to Travel + Leisure, that’s where patrons can find the world’s most expensive cocktail, and it's no cosmopolitan: It's a $22,600 mix that comes with a diamond.
DRINKS
wypr.org

White wine gift ideas

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60. Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite. Brewer Clifton Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills '19 *** $$. (Minimal oak, maximum class, textbook California chard) Let Tourelles de la Crée, Montagny 1er...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jsfashionista.com

The Best San Francisco Luxury Hotels

See below for The Best San Francisco Luxury Hotels. After living in San Francisco for 10+ years and now Healdsburg (1.5 years) I love visiting San Francisco for a staycation or an excuse to enjoy a luxury hotel getaway!. The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel. If you’re looking for a luxurious...
TRAVEL
danspapers.com

Something to Wine About: Sparkling Wines from Sparkling Pointe

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. It’s nearly time to ring in the new year and for many that occasion calls for Champagne. But, if you’d like to celebrate the new year with something absolutely delicious while supporting Long Island’s local vineyards, consider one, or more, of the sparkling wines from Sparkling Pointe.
DRINKS
Secret SF

Secret San Francisco’s 10 Favorite Food And Drink Roundups Of 2021

Food is one of our favorite topics to write about, and these roundups are just the tip of the iceberg!. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – San Francisco is a city of foodies. When it comes to excellent high-quality food, amazing ambiance, and delicious cocktails, you really can’t go wrong. We’ve put together dozens of roundups this year, many of them food- and drink-related, but we’ve done our best to round up the roundups! Here are our 10 favorites, many of which were a hit with our readers. Make sure you click on the link to the article itself for full details about each spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
winemag.com

The Best Sparkling Wines from Napa and Sonoma (2021)

End-of-year gatherings and get togethers are good excuses for stocking up on bubbles, both foreign and domestic. Dozens of new releases from Napa and Sonoma-based producers—many of whom are pioneers who devoted themselves to sparkling wine production—prove that there are choices beyond Old World options. Schramsberg in Calistoga...
NAPA, CA
Robb Report

Cap Your Holiday Meal With One of the World’s Great Dessert Wines

When it comes to the world’s great wines, there’s meticulous farming (leaf-by-leaf canopy management, cluster-by-cluster crop thinning…), and then there’s ridiculous farming—effort sensible only to obsessed vintners in pursuit of something approaching “the nectar of the gods.” Consider the gorgeous dessert wines of Hungary’s Tokaj region in the latter camp, and the achingly beautiful single-vineyard versions from Royal Tokaji Winery the bottles that are infusing new legend into a long, noble tradition. (Fun fact: Hungary’s signature Tokaji is the only wine mentioned in a national anthem—third verse, for the record.) It’s said that Louis XIV of France described the sweet wine...
DRINKS
purewow.com

The 12 Best Non-Alcoholic Wines, According to Finicky Reviewers

Non-alcoholic wines are really maturing, according to Daniel Stiller, proprietor of Better Rhodes, an online retailer that specializes in alcohol-free beverages. Whether the occasion is Dry January or a desire to explore an alcohol-free evening the other 11 months of the year, people are buying wine that’s alcohol-free. But who’s the new demographic embracing this formerly niche product? “About 70 percent of our customers are millennial women,” Stiller says. “We do not see this as an anti-alcohol movement but rather a pro-health, wellness and mindfulness movement.”
DRINKS
CBS News

How to taste sparkling wine like a professional

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on the effects climate change is having on the European wine industry. While in England, she met Stephen Skelton, a viticulturist and "Master of Wine." Until recently, Skelton said the English climate was too cold to produce quality sparkling wine that made Champagne, France, famous.
DRINKS
travelawaits.com

16 Best Experiences In The Port Wine Capital Of The World

In 1996 UNESCO declared Porto, Portugal’s historic area a World Heritage Site, and in 2001, Portugal’s second city was selected as Europe’s capital of culture. As a result, authorities spent significant money to revitalize the city, creating pedestrian-only areas and opening a metro system allowing for easier passenger movements, all the while preserving the historic nature of the city. With a storied history that dates back as far as the 8th century B.C., Porto, known as the Granite City and the home of port wine, has become one of Europe’s growing tourist attractions.
WORLD
The Urban Menu

Why You Need to Try Wine Tasting in San Diego

While wine-producing regions to the north and south, such as Temecula and Mexico's Guadalupe Valley, often receive more attention, San Diego wineries are true hidden gems. Most are tiny, family-owned businesses that give tastings and tours led by knowledgeable owners eager to share their knowledge of the hard work and artistry that goes into making wine. Here's why you must try wine tasting in San Diego. Develop a Better Understanding of Wine: The best wine isn't usually the one you're used to or prefer. You can only learn about other qualities of fine wine by attending a wine tasting session. Aside from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
winemag.com

On Top of the World: The Crisp White Wines of Italy’s Alto Adige

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Wedged between Austria and Switzerland...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy