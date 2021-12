Over $24 million in federal infrastructure grants will go to Iowa airports next year, including 10 airports in north Iowa. The Airport Infrastructure Grants program, established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed earlier this year, allocates various funding levels to Iowa airports of all sizes each year for the next five years. The money can be invested in runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades.

