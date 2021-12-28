ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Rehab Dumps More Patients at Kroger

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHH9u_0dXS4XeR00

Once again, a Kentucky rehab center has dumped patients at the Portsmouth Kroger plus PPD saves a suicidal woman from the Grant Bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Suspicious Activity

  • Police responded to McDonald’s on Gallia at 4:31 am for a report of an older man behaving oddly. Police spoke to the homeless man who said he was just checking to see if the restaurant was open so he could buy some food.
  • Just after 4 pm, a caller reported three aggressive dogs running loose on 6th Street. Police were unable to locate the animals.

More Rehab Patients Dumped at Kroger

Another report of Kentucky rehab patients being dumped in Portsmouth. Just after 9 am, Kroger called to complain of a homeless man and woman camping out in their lobby.

The pair told police they were kicked out of a Kentucky rehab center but were not given a ride or even provided with a phone to call for a ride.

The two were from Georgetown, Kentucky, and had no way home. They said a Kentucky law enforcement officer gave them a ride to Kroger.

Police directed them to a local homeless shelter.

Officers Save Suicidal Woman

Police spent several hours trying to locate a suicidal woman after her employer reported she was threatening to harm herself. Police attempted to locate her at work and spoke to her family who reported she’d made suicide threats on social media.

The woman’s significant other reported she was at a local animal shelter dropping off a dog that the two had argued over. Police put out a BOLO hoping to find the woman.

Just after 11 am, she posted a video of herself on the Grant Bridge and said she was going to jump. When police arrived on the scene, she ran from them, but they were able to catch her. Police had to restrain her to save her life.

She was transported to the hospital.

Under The Influence

  • Just after 5 pm, police responded to a report of an OD on 17th Street. An ambulance transported the man to the hospital.
  • Twenty minutes later, officers responded to a report of a man acting strangely near Bob & Floyd Tire Sales. Officers discovered it was a man who’s been arrested 54 times. They said he was fine, just talking to himself.
  • Just before 8 pm, a 6th Street caller reported an apparently high stranger lying on top of her truck. Police took the man into custody.
  • At 10:21 pm, a man called 911 and told them he needed to go to jail. When police asked why, he said, “Has no one told you yet?” Officers caught up with him waking on Coles Blvd. He told police he’d just received sex from a 16-year-old but did not know who she was. He said he’d been high on meth for days and wanted to harm himself. An ambulance transported him to the hospital for treatment.
  • At 10:38 pm, a caller reported an apparently high woman walking in the street in front of Dari Crème. The woman then sat down in the road. She was gone by the time police arrived.

Dad Learns Tragic Truth

A Kentucky dad called police to confirm some devastating news he learned over the phone. He said his brother called him to say his son was dead. But since his brother has harassed him in the past, he wanted the story confirmed.

Police contacted the brother who said the son passed from a drug overdose last week. Police confirmed this information with the Scioto County Coroner’s Office before passing it on to the father.

Read this on the web

Comments / 19

Shannon Lucas
1d ago

Thank God someone else has noticed this too. Funny how our government locks it's citizens up for drug use. Then gets them hooked on so called legal drugs they can make all the money from. When is someone from big pharma going to be arrested

Reply(3)
12
Sharon Taylor
1d ago

how can they do that you know kidding people out of rehab. with no rides for them that is unhuman ok

Reply(3)
10
Lindsay Corder
1d ago

It’s recovery works south shore that takes rehab patients to Kroger in Portsmouth.. if their kicked out or choose to leave they’ll not even let them make a phone call and just take them there and drop them off.. if anyone knows where this program is at it’s in the middle of nowhere in the mountains and I know this to be fact. They’ll give you a ride in but not one out.. Kroger is as far as it goes and patients are from all over the state..

Reply(1)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Rehab#Suicide#Police#Ppd#Mcdonald#Bolo
SCDNReports

Twin Murder-Suicide Rocks Michigan Town

A 23-year-old Michigan man shot and killed his twin brother and the family dog, shot his father, and then turned the gun on himself. According to the Troy, Michigan Police, they received a call from a home on Lark Drive just after midnight on Monday. A 62-year-old man told police his son shot him. Moments, later another caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Georgetown, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Muslim Leader Murdered on Christmas Eve

Columbus police say a leader of the Somali Muslim community was murdered on Christmas Eve. Imam Sheikh Mohamed Hassan Adam was last seen on Wednesday. A missing person's report was filed on Thursday when he failed to pick up his child from daycare.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: Elderly Inmate Dies of COVID

Indiana State Police: Elderly Inmate Dies of COVIDGetty Images. Earlier today, Paul Wiltshire, 70, died at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Wiltshire had been in custody at the Warrick County Jail for allegedly shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks on September 18.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Winter Brings Interesting Bird Species to Ohio

Winter Brings Interesting Bird Species to OhioSCDN Graphics Department. Winter may seem like a quiet time for wildlife, but in Ohio birds and birding opportunities flourish during this season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The possibilities to view birds and wildlife are nearly endless at locations with suitable habitat, particularly state wildlife areas that feature large tracts of habitat managed for wildlife and are open year-round.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Southern Ohio Multi-Agency Probation / Warrant Operation Nets 23 Arrests

The Scioto County Sheriff announced that a two-day “Multi-Agency Warrant Operation” took place on Thursday and Friday, December 16 & 17, 2021. Participating law enforcement agencies/units included: Scioto County Adult Probation, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, and Portsmouth Fire Department Tactical Medics. The Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol had SWAT teams on standby, if necessary.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
88K+
Followers
4K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy