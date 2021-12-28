Kentucky Rehab Dumps More Patients at Kroger

Once again, a Kentucky rehab center has dumped patients at the Portsmouth Kroger plus PPD saves a suicidal woman from the Grant Bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Suspicious Activity

Police responded to McDonald’s on Gallia at 4:31 am for a report of an older man behaving oddly. Police spoke to the homeless man who said he was just checking to see if the restaurant was open so he could buy some food.

Just after 4 pm, a caller reported three aggressive dogs running loose on 6th Street. Police were unable to locate the animals.

More Rehab Patients Dumped at Kroger

Another report of Kentucky rehab patients being dumped in Portsmouth. Just after 9 am, Kroger called to complain of a homeless man and woman camping out in their lobby.

The pair told police they were kicked out of a Kentucky rehab center but were not given a ride or even provided with a phone to call for a ride.

The two were from Georgetown, Kentucky, and had no way home. They said a Kentucky law enforcement officer gave them a ride to Kroger.

Police directed them to a local homeless shelter.

Officers Save Suicidal Woman

Police spent several hours trying to locate a suicidal woman after her employer reported she was threatening to harm herself. Police attempted to locate her at work and spoke to her family who reported she’d made suicide threats on social media.

The woman’s significant other reported she was at a local animal shelter dropping off a dog that the two had argued over. Police put out a BOLO hoping to find the woman.

Just after 11 am, she posted a video of herself on the Grant Bridge and said she was going to jump. When police arrived on the scene, she ran from them, but they were able to catch her. Police had to restrain her to save her life.

She was transported to the hospital.

Under The Influence

Just after 5 pm, police responded to a report of an OD on 17th Street. An ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

Twenty minutes later, officers responded to a report of a man acting strangely near Bob & Floyd Tire Sales. Officers discovered it was a man who’s been arrested 54 times. They said he was fine, just talking to himself.

Just before 8 pm, a 6th Street caller reported an apparently high stranger lying on top of her truck. Police took the man into custody.

At 10:21 pm, a man called 911 and told them he needed to go to jail. When police asked why, he said, “Has no one told you yet?” Officers caught up with him waking on Coles Blvd. He told police he’d just received sex from a 16-year-old but did not know who she was. He said he’d been high on meth for days and wanted to harm himself. An ambulance transported him to the hospital for treatment.

At 10:38 pm, a caller reported an apparently high woman walking in the street in front of Dari Crème. The woman then sat down in the road. She was gone by the time police arrived.

Dad Learns Tragic Truth

A Kentucky dad called police to confirm some devastating news he learned over the phone. He said his brother called him to say his son was dead. But since his brother has harassed him in the past, he wanted the story confirmed.

Police contacted the brother who said the son passed from a drug overdose last week. Police confirmed this information with the Scioto County Coroner’s Office before passing it on to the father.