ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ozzy Osbourne Forays into the NFT Space With ‘Cryptobatz’

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has seen individuals from the rock and metal realm jumping on the NFT bandwagon. This time it was the Prince of Darkness – Ozzy Osbourne, himself. Ozzy Osbourne has announced entering the crypto industry with the launch of his very own NFT collection – Cryptobatz. He is paying tribute to...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrated 39th Wedding Anniversary 2021 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after both took to social media to celebrate to mark their 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 4th. Sharon shared, "Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne is ‘Getting Ready for the Holidays’

Earlier this month, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne celebrated his 73rd birthday. Now that’s a lot of trips around the sun. The internet rallied behind the icon to celebrate the decades upon decades that he’s been thrilling and terrifying audiences all over the world alike. The Prince of...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Win a signed vinyl copy of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman!

Ozzy Osbourne’s Diary Of A Madman was Ozzy’s second solo album. Released in November 1981 and recorded with the same band that had made Blizzard of Ozz such a success, Diary built on its predecessor, delivering another set of songs that set the bar for 80s metal. Proggy,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
metalinjection

Watch The Full OZZY OSBOURNE Documentary The Nine Lives Of OZZY OSBOURNE

Biography is now streaming The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne in full on their YouTube channel. The documentary looks at Ozzy Osbourne's life in full, from his early childhood days to modern times. "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne traces Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time...
MUSIC
iheart.com

'The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne' Streaming Free On YouTube

Missed last year's Ozzy Osbourne documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne? Here's your chance to catch up on YouTube. Biography has made the entire 90-minute documentary available for free on its YouTube page. The 2020 film covers the legendary singer's life "from his childhood in poverty and time in...
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio was a top 21 story from August 2021: The honoring of Randy Rhoads by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was celebrated with a special Ozzy Osbourne interview for the radio show In The Studio With Redbeard's Medium Rare series. Host...
MUSIC
Design Taxi

Ozzy Osbourne Announces The First-Ever NFTs That Can Mutate & Breed

The first signs of procreation in the metaverse are here. Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first-ever non-fungible tokens—and in a world first, they’re able to mutate and reproduce new NFTs. ‘CryptoBatz’, as the Osbourne-created digital collectibles are called, revive a moment in pop-culture history that...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
hypebeast.com

Ozzy Ozbourne Announces New 'CryptoBatz' NFT Project With World's First Mutating Feature

Owners can birth an another NFT by “biting” and mutating with another NFT from their digital wallet. NFTs are undeniably the hottest new trend in the realms of art and technology, and various notable icons including artists, actors and athletes are swiftly starting to dip their toes into the space with creations and launches of their own. The latest rockstar to hop on the bandwagon is Ozzy Osbourne who has just announced the release of his latest CryptoBatz NFT project — which is made in collaboration with NFT Studio Sutter Systems — that has the world’s first mutating feature.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Ozzy Osbourne Announces NFT Collection

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first collection of Non-Fungible Tokens, otherwise known as NFTs. He’s calling it the CryptoBatz collection. Via NME.com he commented: “I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed the back story to the Grammy winning song "I Don't Want To Change The World". The song was recorded for Ozzy's 1991 album "No More Tears" and Zakk shares in the January 2022 issue of Guitar World that the riff for the song was originally a joke.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Ozzy Osbourne To Honor Infamous Bat-Biting Moment With 9000 NFT Bats

Ozzy Osbourne is taking his talents to the NFT world in honor of his infamous 1982 bat-biting moment. On Monday, the famous rocker revealed that he will be releasing 9,666 digital bats into the NFT world in January, called Cryptobatz, which were uniquely designed by Ozzy and NFT creator Sutter Systems. The "No More Tears" star took to Twitter to share a Rolling Stone article, chronicling his latest endeavor, tweeting:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Ozzy Osbourne Forays#Nft#American
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Wishes You ‘Happy Holidays’ in the Most Ozzy Way Possible

While he may be the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne can still celebrate Christmas and the holiday season. He shared a spooky and festive message today. When you think about Ozzy, Christmas is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. He is much more of a Halloween-type guy. Throughout the years, the singer has taken some great photos showing off his scary persona as an artist and tying it in with the holiday.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Sharon Talks Hopes To Begin Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Soon 2021 In Review

Sharon Osbourne had a top 21 story from September 2021 after she spoke about the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne biopic and said that she hopes that they will begin filming the project in the spring of next year. The film will focus on the early days of her and Ozzy's relationship....
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Catches Santa in Festive Christmas Photo

Well, that’s one way Ozzy Osbourne chooses to hold onto the holidays. Some people love the holidays so much that they do whatever is necessary to keep them in their clutches. British singer, Ozzy Osbourne, proves that in a recent Twitter photo. In the photo, the 73-year-old musician holds on tightly to Santa Claus while flashing a funny, yet menacing smile. Santa Claus looks to the heavens for help as Osbourne appears to be celebrating his victory. Or maybe he’s trying to call his lovely reindeer for assistance. Due to their size, many can guess Osbourne would be no match to eight angry reindeer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy