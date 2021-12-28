Local Politics: Ohio leading the way in pandemic dysfunction

My daughter is a high school senior, and while I will admit I'm pretty biased on the subject, you can take my word for it when I tell you that she's a pretty bright kid who gets good grades and seems to have a pretty bright future ahead of her. That future, however, is almost certainly not going to involve her living nearby, as none of the colleges to which she has applied are in Ohio. Her brother is still only a junior but at the moment he says he's looking to leave when he graduates, too. They want to leave despite their family being here. They want to leave despite all of their friends being here. They want to leave despite the fact that each of them was born here and has lived here their entire lives.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO