Ohio State

Local Politics: Ohio leading the way in pandemic dysfunction

Columbus Alive
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden, speaking at a meeting of the nation’s governors about the never-ending and again-surging pandemic on Monday, said, "There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level." This is something that, like anything else a political figure of any sort of stature says in this polarized...

Free Speech 1
1d ago

Our state's government is riddled with corruption. Has been for a long time. The men in this pic embody what's wrong in Ohio. We deserve so much better.

37
Jody
1d ago

there is no response that will control covid, so the best response is to be mindful of yourself and others. avoid those you know are sick. stay home if you feel sick. dont rush off to the hospital because you feel sick, or even if test positive for covid; leave the hospital occupancy to those who are beyond what they can do for themselves at home. just common sense every day advice that most people used to gauge their responses to such situations, and now no longer rely on common sense and logic, but instead on fear, shaming, and the idiotic unscientific suggestions of people that somehow hold the status of "expert", who otherwise would not he thought of as such.

28
Debbie Lee
1d ago

DeWine hasn't done anything or said anything he's just neutral trying to retain the office. What a coward! Take a stand one way or the other bizzel!

12
