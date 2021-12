One of the reasons many people love Google's camera experience is its ability to capture amazing photos just by pointing and shooting. Now that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro come with upgraded camera hardware, they're also a prime choice if you want to edit your own photos too. Adobe knows that, and it's why Lightroom is now coming with support for RAW photos from the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as newer Samsung flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

