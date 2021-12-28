ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Booster mandates are a tough call for states, businesses

By Alex Brown, Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DNx5_0dXS2wjk00
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, New Mexico became the first state to require COVID-19 boosters for its state employees, health care workers and educators.

Officials there cite recent state research showing that immunity from the first series of shots wanes over time, which corresponds with other studies from around the world.

“The evidence is incontrovertible,” said acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase. “Our data is telling us that more than two shots are needed to provide ongoing protection. If we feel like it’s going to save lives and protect people, we do have a bias for early action.”

But many other governments, employers and universities beyond New Mexico are struggling with whether to mandate boosters, leading to mixed messages to the public and a patchwork of policies across the country, even as COVID-19 cases see a winter surge.

More than a dozen universities, most of them in left-leaning states, have begun requiring booster shots for employees and students. But few if any states appear poised to add a booster requirement. And it’s unclear whether the federal vaccine rule mandating employers with more than 100 workers to require either vaccination or regular testing will expand beyond initial doses—if it’s upheld in court.

The debate over booster mandates is likely to heat up as health officials closely monitor the shots’ effectiveness against the fast-spreading omicron variant. And it illustrates the increasingly fragmented response as governors and other officials weigh which safety measures they’re willing to impose, nearly two years into the pandemic, and how much backlash they’re willing to incite.

‘We are the tip of the spear’

New Mexico was among the fastest states getting people immunized when vaccines became available earlier this year. Because a high percentage of residents were vaccinated early, Scrase said, the state has been one of the first to see indicators of fading immunity.

“As months went by, we had more and more people further from their vaccinations and more breakthrough cases,” he said. “We are the tip of the spear for more vaccine breakthrough.”

An analysis conducted by state health officials in mid-November found that New Mexico residents vaccinated prior to June 1 were four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those vaccinated after June 1 — clear evidence that waning immunity, not just the delta variant, was driving the spike in cases.

On Dec. 2, New Mexico officials issued orders requiring employees under existing vaccine mandates to get booster shots, effective Jan. 17. Workers will need a booster within seven months of their second Pfizer or Moderna dose, or within three months of their Johnson & Johnson shot. State employees and school workers still will have the option to submit to weekly testing instead of vaccination.

Scrase said the state’s initial vaccine mandate in August drew some vocal pushback, but employees overwhelmingly complied instead of leaving their jobs. He said there’s little fear that adding a booster requirement will disrupt the workforce.

But few state officials appear eager to follow New Mexico’s lead. Some oppose mandates altogether, while several Democratic governors said they’re not currently considering a mandate, citing strong demand for voluntary booster shots.

“We don’t anticipate expanding that [vaccine] requirement to include the booster shot, although I would say that we are getting a very, very good response,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige, a Democrat, told Stateline at the Western Governors’ Association winter meeting in San Diego last week.

Schools, businesses consider mandates

More than a dozen universities have begun requiring boosters, including several in Massachusetts. The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced a booster mandate for faculty and staff earlier this month.

“We believe the boosters are among the most effective steps we can take to prevent the spread of COVID, omicron and other variants,” said Jeff Hescock, the school’s executive director of environmental health and safety.

Hescock said the school has had strong compliance with its initial vaccine requirement. With on-site vaccine clinics conducted by the university’s College of Nursing, UMass Amherst is well-positioned to supply booster shots to everyone under its mandate.

“I anticipate [booster shot mandates] becoming an annual thing, such as individuals getting their flu shots,” Hescock said. “It’s going to be key to our success moving forward.”

Several other schools have rolled out booster mandates in recent weeks, including Syracuse University and the University of Notre Dame. But many other universities, particularly in red states, have dropped vaccine requirements altogether, citing legal challenges to the federal mandate.

At least one hospital in New Jersey is requiring boosters for staff who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing waning immunity. And U.S. Department of Defense officials have acknowledged they’re considering a booster mandate for service members.

Still, many employers remain hesitant to require another shot. United Airlines, which was the first major airline to require its workers to get vaccinated, does not currently plan to mandate the booster, CEO Scott Kirby said earlier this month.

Govind Persad, an assistant professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a Greenwall Foundation Faculty Scholar in bioethics, authored a Washington Post opinion piece last month arguing that booster shots should not be a condition of employment. But the emergence of omicron could change that calculus, he said in an interview.

“Before this new variant, it didn’t make sense to me to mandate boosters,” Persad said. “But if it looks like the difference in benefit is really large, it’s likely to make the case for requiring boosters much stronger.”

Private employers are on solid footing if they choose to issue a booster requirement, said Scott Oswald, managing principal of the Employment Law Group, which specializes in workplace issues.

“It’s very clear that our regulatory agencies are going to give a wide berth to employers to institute these mandates,” he said. “It really comes down to what an employer believes is necessary to protect the safety of their workers.”

Still, he said, business leaders should make sure their region has enough available shots to allow workers to comply.

But many conservative states have passed laws to ban private businesses and local governments from requiring vaccination, creating conflicts with the federal vaccine rule and confusion for employers.

States on the sidelines

Outside of New Mexico, governors thus far are not mandating boosters, even in blue states that have had more pandemic restrictions.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, told Stateline she currently has no intention of requiring boosters for state employees, educators or health care workers. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, did not answer directly when asked the same question, saying only that the state would “encourage people to contextualize this as a three-course vaccine.”

And spokespersons for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both Democrats, said they were not currently planning to add a booster requirement to state vaccine mandates.

Lamont’s response is notable, because he said last month that residents who received their shots more than six months ago should not consider themselves “fully vaccinated” until they get a booster. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, made similar comments just weeks before she announced the state’s booster mandate.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, had “no announcements to share” on the issue, a spokesperson said. Governors’ offices in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and Nevada did not respond to requests for comment.

Many Republicans and even some Democrats, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, have expressed opposition to the federal vaccine mandate covering employers with more than 100 workers.

Some experts say the fierce opposition to lockdowns and mandates has made states wary to act.

“We’ve gone as far as we can on mandates,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “A booster [mandate] is only going to make people more upset: ‘Now they’re telling me I’m not fully vaccinated.’”

Offit said if booster shots are mandated, that could put officials on the hook to require future boosters, which are likely as COVID-19 continues to evolve, but “it’s not plausible to have booster mandates forever.” Forcing workers to take another shot, he said, could make them feel like their leaders are moving the goalposts.

He added that the initial vaccination series is still providing strong protection against hospitalization and death. Unless that starts to change, he said, states should focus their efforts on reaching unvaccinated people and boosting vulnerable populations.

Leaders at all levels are carefully watching the federal government to see if it will add booster shots to its national vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The mandate is currently on hold as it’s locked in a legal battle that is expected to reach the Supreme Court.

The Occupational Safety and Health administration, which issued the vaccine rule, would be unlikely to add a booster mandate until the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include the extra dose, said Jordan Barab. He served as OSHA’s deputy assistant secretary of labor during the Obama administration and now writes a blog about workplace safety issues.

“We’ve seen some preliminary evidence that everybody’s going to need a third dose if omicron becomes the dominant variant, but OSHA’s not going to get out ahead of the CDC on that,” he said. “This is all evolving science and policy, and it’s going to get complicated.”

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “it’s going be a matter of when, not if” the federal government modifies its definition of “fully vaccinated” to include booster shots.

Until the feds offer more hints about their booster approach, states and businesses will be on their own to determine what’s best for their workers.

Comments / 0

Related
piedmontexedra.com

Some Bay Area businesses exempt from state mask mandate

Though California has again mandated masks in indoor public settings, the state has granted exemptions to some Bay Area municipalities for gyms and other businesses already requiring all patrons to be totally vaccinated. Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Alameda, and Sonoma counties said their rules won’t change, despite the monthlong...
SONOMA, CA
thealpinesun.com

State mandates indoor masks

Fully vaccinated or not, San Diego county residents are required to wear a mask while indoors in all public spaces following a new statewide mandate. This comes in response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations in the state and the detection of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. The mandate is effective at least through Jan. 15, 2022 and will be reevaluated at that time.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
mainebiz.biz

Maine physicians call on businesses to reinstate mask mandates

Maine’s largest physician organization is calling on businesses statewide to require face masking inside their doors. The Maine Medical Association, headquartered in Manchester and comprising over 4,000 members, said in a news release last week that businesses should require all employees and customers to wear the protective coverings in an effort to reduce COVID-19 infection.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Paul Offit
Eyewitness News

Businesses work to comply with vaccine mandate

(WFSB) - Businesses are working to comply with one of the president’s vaccine mandates. A federal judge has lifted a stay on President Biden’s mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, meaning the rule can go into effect next month. Chris Dipentima is the President and CEO...
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Hochul Says State Considering Booster Shot Mandate For Health Care Workers

With the rapid spread of COVID-19 continuing across New York, Governor Hochul says the state is considering a COVID-19 booster shot mandate for health care employees. Under the current mandate, people who work at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities were required to have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by late September, unless they had a medical exemption. The governor said Wednesday any new regulations would be revealed shortly. Hochul's announcement came on the same day her office announced a record-high of nearly 29,000 new COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Red States#Mandates#Blue States#Booster
piedmontexedra.com

Booster mandated for healthcare workers in California

California will require health care workers to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine in an effort to reduce and prevent the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. Newsom, in a Twitter post, said the state plans to take “immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
503
Followers
249
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy