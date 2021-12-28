ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona announce signing of Man City ace Ferran Torres: Hello Culers!

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona have announced the signing of Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres. City accepted an offer worth an initial €55m for the Spain international last week. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp which Barcelona have publicised...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

"Basically Funds Haaland", "Benefits All Parties" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres' Completed Transfer to Barcelona

The Spaniard has today completed a reported €65 million move to FC Barcelona - making him the second-highest sale in Manchester City history. Torres signed for the Blues from Valencia in 2020, costing the club around £20.8 million. The reported fee City have received signals a significant profit on their initial investment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedri
Person
Ferran Torres
The Independent

Manchester City’s muscle-flexing Leicester win came with one familiar old weakness

Manchester City’s ninth consecutive league win, a 6-3 victory over Leicester City that their manager described as a “rollercoaster”, will have been watched on Merseyside and in west London with interest: the ups and down causing some alarm for the challengers to their throne, but also some encouragement.It was only a few weeks ago that this was being billed as the Premier League’s most open title race in recent memory, a genuine three-horse race at that. It still is, but a month which started with the three contenders separated by two points looks likely to end with the defending champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Xavi: I'm surprised how Barcelona have lost playing traditions

Barcelona coach Xavi is eager to mix youth and experience in his squad. Ferran Jutglà, Gavi and Nico have all caught the eye under Xavi. The Barca coach said, "I'm not sending any messages out to the veteran players. The work that the older ones are doing has been excellent. It's surprising that the younger ones are scoring but that's not a criticism of anyone else.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Publicised#Dreamteen#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Ex-Spurs striker Bent 'hearing' Kane will sign new contract

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent says he's heard Harry Kane is ready to sign a new contract. Kane has long been linked with a move away from Spurs and had been expected to join Manchester City in the summer. Bent has since revealed that there are rumours going around the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace Sterling: Why England fans left me frustrated

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits losing the Euros final to Italy left him frustrated. The 27-year-old England ace has questioned why people congratulated him after the tournament, after the disappointment of not lifting the trophy at Wembley. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Sterling said: "The last couple...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Eight points clear but Pep insists Man City don't have title wrapped up

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola denies they're running away with the title after victory at Brentford. Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite City heading into the New Year eight points clear at the top. Guardiola's reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Barcelona reach ‘agreement in principle’ with César Azpilicueta — report

César Azpilicueta is “very close” to Barcelona, according to Angelo Mangiante and Gerard Romero (who broke the Willian-to-Barcelona story several years ago, which was later confirmed by the player himself), and the Chelsea captain has an “agreement in principle” to join them on a free transfer in the summer. Only a few “personal issues” can change this, adds Romero (ed.note: which does give him a convenient out should this story prove false).
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy