Bills Fans Love This Video That Roasts Mac Jones

BOSTON (CBS) — Everyone was baffled when Patriots center David Andrews was hit with a taunting penalty during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Andrews was assessed the penalty for simply running over to protect his quarterback following a late hit. While no one really understands the call, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones certainly values having a center who is willing to stick up for him. Jones had nothing but praise for Andrews during his Monday afternoon chat on WEEI. “I really appreciate him having my back, along with the offensive line,” Jones said. “It’s football and we’re all going to go out and...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO