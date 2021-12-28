Christmas Day Explosion Flattens Marquette County Mobile Home

Originally published Dec. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Becker County say a victim’s body was located following a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the county sheriff’s office, the house fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. on Hubble Pond Road in Rochert, Minnesota. At the time of the report, it was unknown if there were occupants inside the house. When first responders arrived, the house had already collapsed due to extensive damage. A victim was later located in the collapsed structure. The victim and homeowner was later identified as 47-year-old Wesley Stalboerger. The fire remains under investigation. More On WCCO.com: 2 Minnesota Snowmobilers Die In Montana Avalanche Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal 3 Arrested Following String Of Armed Robberies In The Twin Cities MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

