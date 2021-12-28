ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year, New Mom! A Day in The Life of Scheana Shay

By Life & Style Staff
 1 day ago

Sponsored content with Performix.

As a reality TV star (Vanderpump Rules), Podcast host, business owner and new mom, Scheana Shay is used to juggling various responsibilities throughout the day. But with new baby Summer Moon in the mix, creating a new daily routine meant less time for Scheana to focus on her own wellness.

Performix AbCuts CLA Gummies are a delicious and convenient way to stay on track with your wellness and weight loss goals. These bite-sized, sugar-free treats target fat reduction and are an ideal way to supplement your fitness routines without needing to carry around powders or water bottles. With zero stimulants, meaning no jitters or caffeine-associated headaches, these gummies are ideal pre-workout or the answer to any midday sweets cravings — or really whenever you’d like!

Scheana is starting 2022 off on the right foot with her new mom wellness routine and now you can too! Get 30% off Performix Abcuts CLA Gummy when you enter the code 30ABCUTS*. Shop now on Amazon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kixp_0dXS0d8l00

Here are the ways Scheana is adjusting her wellness routine as a new mom.

The New Normal

“Pre baby, I wasn’t on a strict schedule. Now I’m on Summer’s schedule, which has forced me to get into a healthier routine with my eating habits, workouts and overall health.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268Vz3_0dXS0d8l00

Performix AbCuts are an easy way to stay on track. An ideal supplement to achieving toned abs, a slim midsection and inner thighs, AbCuts will become an essential part of your daily fitness regimen.

The Lunch Routine

“The majority of the week, Brock and I like to cook a healthy lunch at home. Whether we make chicken or salmon, we always make sure to have a green side and a healthy carb or two.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDwMJ_0dXS0d8l00

Just 2 Performix AbCuts gummies daily will help you stay on top of your body transformation, ensuring you’re reaching your #abgoals, just like Scheana.

Feeding Schedules for Summer

“Now that Summer is eating solids, our favorite thing to share is sweet potatoes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wvcne_0dXS0d8l00

For a sweet, sugar-free snack, Performix AbCuts are the perfect addition to any daily routine.

Workout Routine

“At least 3 times a week, I make sure to go down to the gym and get a full workout in including weight training, EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) and cardio.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBs92_0dXS0d8l00

Supplementing a workout with Performix AbCuts CLA Gummies helps target fat reduction and improve body composition, ensuring that all your hard work in the gym, pays off out of the gym. After all, red carpet season is coming soon!

Staying Active:

“Rather than always walking on a treadmill in the gym, I like to get my cardio in by taking Summer for walks around town.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHUSx_0dXS0d8l00

Performix AbCuts CLA Gummies are a delicious and ultra convenient way to stay on track while on the go. No need to carry around pills, powders and shakers, just 2 flavorful gummies as part of your daily, active routine will help you achieve your goals.

*Code required to redeem. Offer valid thru 1/26/22, fulfilled by Performix on Amazon.com only. Code is limited to one redemption per customer and cannot be applied to any other Performix item or combined with other offers. While supplies last.

Comments / 0

