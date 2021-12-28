ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spain winger Ferran Torres leaves Man City for Barcelona

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($62.25 million), around double what the English champions paid for the Spain forward 16 months ago. Torres signed a five-year deal and will...

