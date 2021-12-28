ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Man sentenced after admitting to around 1,000 drug deals

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for conspiring with his daughter in a conspiracy that involved around 1,000 drug-related transactions over an eight-month period. The U.S. Attorney’s office for northern Iowa on Monday announced the sentence for 47-year-old Kendell Lamont Thomas of Dubuque. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Thomas says in a plea agreement that he conspired with his daughter to distribute more than 500 grams of crack cocaine by conducting around 1,000 drug-related transactions in Dubuque in 2020.

Western Iowa Today

Shootings up, but homicides decline in Des Moines in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people injured by gunfire in Des Moines this year nearly doubled from 2020, but fewer people died from their wounds. KCCI-TV reports that as of Tuesday, 86 people were treated for wounds inflicted by guns, compared to 49 in 2020, a number police described as about average. But just 11 people were killed by guns, compared to 17 last year. Police attribute the lower death toll to the care provided at the region’s hospitals.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Gun Crimes

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man will spend ten years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun and firing at a group of teens. Twenty-four-year-old Dmontrey Redmond was sentenced today (Wednesday) after pleading guilty in July. Court records show Redmond was in a Cedar Rapids alley on November 29th, 2020 and fired a handgun at five teens, striking a parked car. Police responded and found a loaded Glock handgun in Redmond’s home and spent shell casings in the alley. Prosecutors say Redmond went to a gun store in Waterloo six days later and instructed a woman to buy two guns and a box of ammunition for him.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa woman charged with helping in hatchet attack on man

(Sioux City, Iowa, A.P) An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month. Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the 52-year-old woman out of the apartment. Mary Blair was arrested Saturday on several charges. Court documents say Blair let the 16-year-old into the locked apartment building and then knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment before stepping aside to let the teen enter. The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

3 Men Charged With Poaching Deer and Turkey in Des Moines County

(Burlington, IA) — Three men are facing charges for alleged hunting violations and illegal activity this fall in Des Moines County. Conservation officer Paul Kay began investigating the unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer in October and that led officers to discover additional deer and turkey that were also poached. The suspect is also accused of hunting over bait and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Suspicious activity in northern Des Moines led the DNR to a machine shed with three mature deer and several antlerless deer that were illegally harvested.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa child COVID hospitalizations up amid increased spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. While hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in it’s weekly update posted Wednesday that 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19. All are unvaccinated. The Iowa vaccination rate among young children remains low with just 14% of those between ages 5 and 11 fully vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man gets 57 years in prison for fatal 2018 stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, AP) An Iowa man who was convicted of stabbing a Cedar Rapids man to death in retaliation for a theft from a drug dealer has been sentenced to 57 years in prison. Drew Blahnik was sentenced earlier this month for killing Chris Bagley, 31, in December 2018 and then burying his body. Police found Bagley’s body in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March 2019. Prosecutors said Blahnik stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker. At trial, Blahnik’s lawyers acknowledged that he stabbed Bagley, but they argued that he was acting in self-defense after Bagley waved a gun during a fight.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

The death toll on Iowa highways nears last year’s total

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Despite a concerted effort to reduce traffic fatalities in Iowa, the number this year has just about matched last year’s total, with a few days to go before 2022. KCCI-TV reports that 341 people have died on Iowa roadways this year, two shy of the 343 in 2020. Last year, the Iowa State Patrol formed a fatality reduction task force to save lives. One factor Troopers cite in many accidents: Speeding. The patrol cited one instance where the driver was going 138 mph. Patrol officials also noted an increase in distracted and impaired drivers. Troopers plan targeted enforcement operations in various areas of the state in 2022.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Linn County Settles Harassment Lawsuit With Former Sheriff’s Deputy

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A former Linn County sheriff’s deputy is awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in a paternity leave harassment lawsuit. Earlier this month the Linn County Sheriff’s Office agreed to pay Scott Becker over 330-thousand dollars and his lawyers more than 240-thousand. Becker sued the county last year, claiming he was harassed by his co-workers for taking time off to care for his newborn son in 2018.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen Arrested For Ankeny Crash and House Fire

(Ankeny, IA) — A teen is under arrest for a car crash that caused a house fire last week in Ankeny. Records show 18-year-old Miguel Reyes crashed into a home December 20th and the house caught fire. Reyes is charged with several counts including willful injury causing serious injury and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police make arrests for assault, theft, and other charges

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests. 27-year-old Caleb Affuso, of Denver, CO, was arrested Monday for Theft 5th. Atlantic Police arrested 52-year-old Edward Davenport, of Atlantic, on a Woodbury County Warrant for Operating While Under the Influence. 31-year-old Levi Stice is charged with Assault Causing Serious Injury. 40-year-old...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Charles City Woman Charged in Drunken Driving Crash That Killed Mason City Couple

(Charles City, IA) — A Charles City woman is charged in a September drunken driving crash that left two people from Mason City dead. Floyd County prosecutors say 28-year-old Casey Jo Lindahl is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle operating under the influence. State troopers said Lindahl had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a vehicle, killing 77-year-old Chris Andersen and 76-yeaar-old Anita Andersen.
CHARLES CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

There Could Be a Push to Ban Smoking in Iowa Casinos Next Year

(Des Moines, IA) — Smoking has been banned in public places in Iowa since 2008, but there’s been an exception that has allowed smoking in the gaming areas of Iowa casinos. Democratic Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines notes the state’s tribal casinos and some state-licensed casinos temporarily moved to ban smoking to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Petersen says that may be one silver lining of the pandemic and “it is time for the legislature to just put that policy in place.” She chaired the Iowa House Commerce Committee in 2008 and led the effort to pass the Iowa Smokefree Act.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo firefighter rappels into icy river to save woman

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A woman is alive after being pulled from an icy Iowa river by a rappelling firefighter. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that it isn’t yet known how the woman ended up in the Cedar River in Waterloo. A passerby called 911 Monday night after hearing her yelling from beneath a bridge. Firefighters tossed her a rope with a loop, which prevented her from floating over the dam only yards away. Firefighter Chris Roth then used a second line to rappel into the river while another crew launched a rescue boat. Roth helped the woman into the boat, which ferried her to a waiting ambulance.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Family: COVID delays in moving Iowa man contributed to

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The family of a retired school superintendent who died from an infection unrelated to COVID-19 believes he would have had a better chance of surviving had his transfer to a larger hospital not been delayed for 15 days by the coronavirus pandemic. Dale Weeks’ twin daughters told the Des Moines Register that said Weeks stayed at the relatively small hospital in Newton, west of Des Moines because larger hospitals couldn’t spare a bed for him. Weeks died on Nov. 28 at age 78. He’d been at a University of Iowa hospital since Nov. 17, but his arrival there from a smaller hospital in Newton had been delayed.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

65% of Aggravated Assaults at UI Campus Happen in Hospital

(Iowa City, IA) — Nearly two-thirds of the aggravated assaults reported on the University of Iowa campus in 2020 happened at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Public Safety Department co-director Mark Bullock said, “of the 49 aggravated assaults that were reported in 2020, 32 of them occurred at the U-I-H-C.” Bullock says we’ve been meeting weekly with U-I-H-C leadership to determine how we’re going to address this long term. The hospital’s C-E-O has recently called the pandemic “an endurance test” for health care workers. Bullock says staff shouldn’t have to endure assaults as they care for sick patients and his department has secured space for a Medical Campus Safety Center and will assign four new officers to provide security at the hospital. A hospital in Branson, Missouri recently provided up to 400 staff members with panic buttons on their employee badges after violent attacks against health care workers there tripled in the past year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Knoxville Woman Accused of Stabbing Man During Argument

(Knoxville, IA) — A Knoxville woman is jailed for the alleged stabbing of a man during an argument. Officers found the man with a stab wound to his stomach late Monday morning. They say the victim told them he was stabbed by 56-year-old Toni Renee Baker. The man was taken to a Knoxville hospital and later airlifted to Des Moines. Investigators say Baker was taken into custody and admitted to stabbing the man. She is facing a felony willful injury charge.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 55-year-old Barbara Darlene Wilson, of Red Oak on Tuesday evening for driving with a suspended license. Police transported Wilson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $491.26 bond.
RED OAK, IA
