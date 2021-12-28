S.W.E.E.P. Collection Service Schedule for 2022

Tampa’s Department of Solid Waste and Environmental Program Management will begin its annual Solid Waste Enhanced Environmental Program (S.W.E.E.P.) collection service Monday, January 3, 2022.

The program, exclusive to Tampa residential customers, offers a courtesy, curbside non-hazardous and bulky item collection service at no additional charge.

Collection occurs at specifically scheduled times throughout the year.

Residents are encouraged to look up their scheduled collection dates through the Tampa Trash and Recycling tool located on the department’s website at tampa.gov/SWEEP so that they may be prepared.

The tool also provides a sign-up option for a reminder notification and is available for download on Apple and Android products.

In 2021, the departmental program collected approximately 2418.70 tons (5,332,320 lbs.) of bulky waste from Tampa’s neighborhoods, ensuring its cleanliness, health, and safety.

Below are some of the main program requirements. The complete list of program requirements can be found on the website.

S.W.E.E.P. Set Out Requirements:

Items must be placed curbside, no later than 8 pm Sunday night and no earlier than (5) days prior to the first day of the week your scheduled collection.

Piles should not exceed 10 cubic yards or will be subject to additional disposal costs.

Items placed in front of vacant homes or lots will be treated as illegal dumping and investigated by Code Enforcement.

For safety reasons, items blocked by obstacles, under trees or wires will not be collected.

Accepted Items Include:

Household appliances and furniture (including mattresses)

Tires (up to 4 with no rim)

Toilets

Carpet

Yard waste (cut down to 4-foot segments)

Customers may contact the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811 or visit our website at www.tampa.gov/SolidWaste if they have any questions or concerns.

NOTE: New Tampa residents are encouraged to contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management at (813) 272-5680 for special collection information.