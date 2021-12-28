ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 hits another record high as the Santa Claus rally stays strong

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images
  • The S&P 500 on Tuesday was on course for its fifth straight session of gains.
  • The benchmark index hit a 70th record closing high this year even with coronavirus case counts rising.
  • Apple stock was in focus with the company shutting down NYC stores because of the Omicron spread.

US stocks rose Tuesday, with the S&P 500 hanging at fresh record highs, as investors set aside risks from rising COVID cases and kept the so-called Santa Claus rally moving forward.

The S&P 500 was on course for a fifth day of gains that would mark the benchmark's 70th record closing high for 2021. Stocks have been marching higher as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be producing milder symptoms in patients than the previous iterations of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut down the isolation time to five days from 10 days for people with COVID-19 if they have no symptoms. The CDC made that move even as its data show coronavirus case counts have steadily been rising since late November, leaving the seven-day moving average of cases at 206,577 as of Sunday.

Here's where US indexes stood at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday:

Rising coronavirus cases have reportedly prompted Apple to close all of its New York City stores, although shoppers can still pick up their orders. Investors were also keeping watch on Apple shares to see if the tech behemoth's market capitalization can cross above $3 trillion.

Around the markets, Tesla stock rose after Wedbush said shares should jump 28% in 2022 as China remains a growth "linchpin" and production capacity doubles on the opening of new Gigafactories.

Oil prices rose. West Texas Intermediate crude moved up 1.6% to $76.77 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 1.4% to $79.29.

Gold added on 0.5%, at $1,818.50 per ounce. The 10-year yield rose less than 1 basis point to 1.485%.

Bitcoin fell by 3.6% to $49,184.83.

Country
China
The Independent

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record.Tokyo and Seoul declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.Wall Street gained Wednesday for its 70th record high of 2021.Optimism was tempered by data showing new U.S. virus cases have risen to an average of 265,000 per day, driven largely by the more contagious omicron variant.Markets are “hanging onto thin optimism” while health care resources do a “balancing act," Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,626.58 after a...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures are flat after Dow, S&P 500 close at record

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading Wednesday after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at new records. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher, while S&P 500 futures were unchanged. Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly lower. During regular trading...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes at record high in its longest rally since March, S&P 500 ends at fresh peak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday, as investors pushed the blue-chip-stocks index to a sixth straight day of gains for its longest winning streak since March. The Dow closed around 0.3% higher in a day of mixed trade that saw the S&P 500 index rise about 0.1% to an all-time closing high and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite finish about 0.1% lower, according to preliminary data from FactSet. High-growth tech stocks tend to be sensitive to rising rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.542% Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 24 based on trading levels at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors traded amid omicron variant concerns and fresh economic data showing the U.S. trade deficit in goods surged to an all-time high in November, a trade gap that largely reflected faster improvement in the world's largest economy compared to most other countries in the pandemic.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low trading volumes in the final week of the year. Home Depot (HD.N) and Nike Inc advanced...
STOCKS
