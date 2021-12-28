ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applying for a US passport is now more expensive

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- The price of a passport officially went up on Monday, at a time when Americans are seeing higher prices seemingly everywhere they look. The State Department announced that the price for a passport book will increase by $20 starting on Monday, saying via Twitter that the increased fee "is...

KEYT

Some US citizens can return to country with expired passports

Certain American citizens living or traveling abroad will be able to return to the United States if their passports have expired. The US State Department issued a memo December 28 that said citizens who fall under specific criteria will be able to return to their home country before March 31, 2022, on expired passports.
UPI News

U.S. extends acceptance of expired passports to March

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- American citizens will be allowed to return to the United States on expired passports through the end of March, extending a COVID-19 relief measure originally set to end this month, the State Department announced Tuesday. The measure allows U.S. citizens who have passports that expired on...
kxnet.com

US passport fee increases by $20

Traveling will soon be a bit more pricey for anyone who needs to apply for or renew their passports. On Monday, a U.S. passport book fee increased by $20. “The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” according to a tweet by the State Department.
MarketWatch

The cost of renewing your passport just went up

At a time of rising inflation, the cost for a U.S. passport is also going up. Starting Monday, Dec. 27, fees are rising by $20 and the increase applies for all new passports, as well as renewals, according to the State Department. The price hike is needed so officials can “continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” the department said on its Twitter.
travelweekly.com

U.S. extends deadline for traveling home with expired passport

The U.S. will continue to allow American citizens with expired passports to return from abroad through March 31. The temporary measure had been set to expire on Dec. 31. In a Tuesday announcement, the State Department cautioned that the measure does not apply to travel from the U.S. to another country.
Lootpress

U.S. passport rates see increase leading into new year

UNITED STATES (LOOTPRESS) – It looks like traveling will be a bit more expensive in 2022. Starting today, Monday, December 27, United States passport rates are increasing by $20. The U.S. Department of State announced the news in a Twitter statement, stating the following:. “The increased fee is necessary...
The Independent

The price of getting a US passport is about to go up

The cost of a United States passport is increasing by $20, the State Department announced earlier this week.From 27 December a first-time or replacement passport will cost $165, renewal will incur a $130 fee, and those wanting a faster processing time will be charged an extra $65.The rise in fees was necessary to ensure the US continues to produce “one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world”, the State Department said in a tweet.The 13.7 per cent increase for a new passport comes as inflation hit a near 40-year high in November, with year-on-year prices soaring...
Houston Chronicle

Get Ready to Pay More for Your Next Passport

There have been a slew of passport-centric updates these past few weeks, the most most significant of which was President Biden’s announcement that passport renewal applications will soon become available online. Following the 12 and 18-week wait times we’ve become habituated to thanks to the pandemic, the prospect of digital applications is nothing short of revolutionary.
Laredo Morning Times

You Will Soon, Finally, Be Able to Renew Your Passport Online

Passport renewal has become a bit of a sore subject as wait times have hovered pretty consistently between 12 and 18 weeks, even for expedited applications, for the entirety of the pandemic. In October, it was reported that routine processing was down to just 11 weeks, then a cause for celebration, though still a departure from the standard 6- to 8-week wait time from pre-pandemic days.
yourmileagemayvary.net

Passport Renewals Will Soon Be Done Electronically

For whatever reason or reasons, whether you’re getting a new passport, or renewing an expiring one, it currently takes practically FOREVER. Wait times have been so long that the State Department recently made changes on their website to make the wait times appear almost 2 months shorter…even though they’re really not.
travelweekly.com

White House calls for online passport renewals

An executive order issued Monday by President Joe Biden will direct the State Department to make passports renewable online. "Americans will be able to renew their passports securely online, saving time from having to wait and the effort and cost required to print, go to a post office, and use a paper check. This new online process will be done with safety and security," says a White House primer.
