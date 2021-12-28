ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Undefeated's Jerry Bembry Discusses the NBA's Covid Issues, Where the Talent is in the West/East on the BBMS

The Undefeated's Jerry Bembry joined Jeremy Conn on Tuesday's Big Bad Morning Show to discuss all things NBA. Just like the NFL, the NBA is battling Covid on a daily basis, with multiple teams fighting through large outbreaks. But, just like the NFL, the NBA seems poised to fight through the roster issues the virus is creating. Are they doing the right thing or should they pause to let players get healthy? Jerry and Jeremy also get into who the contenders are in the East and West this year, and how the balance of power seems to be shifting in the NBA. Is the East for real? Or will the second half of the season show the West is still where the talent lies? Jerry and Jeremy break it all down on the Big Bad Morning Show.

