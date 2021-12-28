ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMN Picks of the Week: Halsall / Grossmann / Thompson & Webster / Carter et al. / Sikora / Amado

AMN Reviews: Rodrigo Amado Motion trio with Alexander von Schlippenbach – The Field (2021; NoBusiness Records)

The Field is a single 56-minute track recorded at the 2019 Vilnius Jazz Festival. On it, Rodrigo Amado (sax), Miguel Mira (cello), and Gabriel Ferrandini (drums) are joined by long-time free-jazz pianist Alexander von Schlippenbach. Even without a fourth collaborator, the Motion Trio is known for setting forth dense and lively improvisations. The addition of Schlippenbach pushes them even further in that direction.
AMN Reviews: John Oliver with Douglas Schmidt – Isolation Journal 2-breathe (2021; Bandcamp), John Oliver with François Houle – Isolation Journal 3-Restless (2021; Bandcamp)

I was previously unfamiliar with Canadian composer John Oliver, having been introduced to some of his music through a shared relationship with fellow countryman Paul Dolden. Currently, there are four Isolation Journal’s and I’ve only heard the first three. Out of those, I have the most familiarity with 2 and 3. The very idea of composing and presenting music “in isolation” over the last couple of years is certainly (and unfortunately?) ubiquitous but, that doesn’t make it unworthwhile in any way. I’ve heard many good to great releases created under the same circumstances that deserve recognition. These two stand out for me for their high level of emotional sensitivity, unusual and forward-thinking synergies between the natural sound of an acoustic music making device and the creative disruption of studio technology and finally, the inevitable personal cinéma pour l’oreille. (I say “inevitable” because, even with my minimal exposure to his music, it has become obvious to me that Oliver, and the musicians he chooses to work with are a positive creative force.)
AMN Reviews: Patrick Shiroishi – Hidemi (2021; American Dreams)

Whether solo or group context, saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi is a remarkably adaptive player. He is capable of performing systemically complex music that is also emotive and expressive. These skills are exemplified in Hidemi. Titled after his grandfather, who was a prisoner in Japanese-American concentration camps during World War II, the album reflects not only on Hidemi’s journey from incarceration to freedom in a culture still suffering from xenophobia, but how this history echoes in the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
Wanda Young, Member of Motown’s The Marvelettes Who Sang on Hit “Please Mr. Postman,” Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The all-female group was signed by Motown to its Tamla label earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to...
AMN Reviews: Various Artists – Cryo Chamber Collaboration – Dagon (2021; Cryo Chamber)

Every year for the last eight, the Cryo Chamber label has worked with a slew of dark ambient artists on an extensive collaboration inspired by the horror works of H.P. Lovecraft. The difference between such a collaboration and a compilation is that this album consists of two very long tracks that were co-authored by all participants, whereas a collaboration is a grouping of individually composed and recorded material. As a result, Dagon offers up a sonically consistent set of drones, melodies, and effects that slowly explore a multi-dimensional musical space.
Picks of the Week: Music Mania

We are feeling the music this weekend! Explore a a variety of music events happening around town. A world-premiere musical about jazz legend and singular American icon Louis Armstrong, featuring songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, and original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented Opalocka-raised playwright and TV writer (This is Us, The Good Fight), and co-author of Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy. More event details here.
Wadada Leo Smith on Turning 80

Many people, as they get older, tend to slow down and reduce their workload. Some even step aside and retire entirely. Wadada Leo Smith takes the opposite approach. Over the past year, Smith has been perhaps more productive than ever. 2021 has found him behind a 3 CD solo trumpet box set (Trumpet (TUM, 2021)), a series of duets and trio with Bill Laswell and the late Milford Graves (Sacred Ceremonies (TUM, 2021)), a trio with Mike Reed and Douglas R. Ewart (Sunbeams of Shimmering Light (Astral Spirits, 2021)), a trio with Jack DeJohnette and Vijay Iyer (A Love Sonnet for Billie Holiday (TUM, 2021)), and a second multi-disc outing of his Great Lakes Quartet featuring Henry Threadgill, DeJohnette, and John Lindberg (The Chicago Symphonies (TUM, 2021)). It seems he will be just as prolific in 2022, including releasing an album featuring compositions he has been working on for almost sixty years. In the interim, he will be having a special concert performance – available on his website and Youtube – on his 80th Birthday, December 18th.
2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part VIII

It’s that time again. We gather best-of-2021 lists from around the web and provide links here. All of these lists focus on the kind of music featured on these pages. Enjoy. A Closer Listen’s top ten modern composition and top ten rock / psot-rock.
Jazztopad 2021 Reviewed

The 2020 Jazztopad festival suffered from bad timing, virtually wiped out as a victim of that year’s November lockdowns in Poland (and just about everywhere else). This year the Wrocław 10-dayer was fated to survive intact, even if audiences were subject to number-limitations.
Coming to Detroit’s Trinosophes

This Thursday, December 30: Agape Trio plus Salim Washington. This last-minute addition to our schedule features music from Agape Trio with special guest Salim Washington. A native of Detroit living in New York, Washington is multi-wind player and excellent saxophonist. His secondary instruments are reminiscent of Yusef Lateef, in that he focuses on flute and the much rarer instrument for improvising, oboe. The leader of The Harlem Arts Ensemble, he was an early member of The Sun Messengers and has worked with Fred Ho, Anthony Braxton, Donald Smith, Hakim Jami, Ku-umba Frank Lacy and many others. For this show, he joins the new working ensemble, Agape Trio, featuring baritone sax and bass clarinet great Alex Harding and the dynamic rhythm section of David Hurley on percussion and Joel Peterson on doublebass.
How Has “Follow You To Virgie” Never Made A Tyler Childers Studio Album?

Does anyone have better unreleased songs than Tyler Childers? We’ve got “Woodward Creek,” “Her and The Banks,” “Onedia,” “Take My Hounds To Heaven,” and that’s just a few of them… But the best one is so popular, it’s shocking it hasn’t been on an official release… “Follow You To Virgie” is a song honoring his friend Cody’s late grandmother, who used to let him and a bunch of their buddies go to her house, play their music, and just hang out. The song […] The post How Has “Follow You To Virgie” Never Made A Tyler Childers Studio Album? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Nas Drops New ‘Magic’ Album, Announces Release Of ‘King’s Disease 3’

Rap fans were treated to a pleasant surprise this past Friday (Dec. 24) when Nas delivered an early Christmas present in the form of his new album, Magic. A nine-track effort that sees the rap legend reconnecting with producer Hit-Boy, whom he previously worked with on the first two installments of their King’s Disease series, Magic continues Nas’ hot streak as he puts forth a string of performances that harken back to the period when he was referred to as the “Nasty” one. Scored by Hit-Boy, with an additional contribution from Dustin Corbett, Magic includes standout salvos like “Meet Joe Black,”...
