AMN Picks of the Week: Halsall / Grossmann / Thompson & Webster / Carter et al. / Sikora / Amado

I was previously unfamiliar with Canadian composer John Oliver, having been introduced to some of his music through a shared relationship with fellow countryman Paul Dolden. Currently, there are four Isolation Journal’s and I’ve only heard the first three. Out of those, I have the most familiarity with 2 and 3. The very idea of composing and presenting music “in isolation” over the last couple of years is certainly (and unfortunately?) ubiquitous but, that doesn’t make it unworthwhile in any way. I’ve heard many good to great releases created under the same circumstances that deserve recognition. These two stand out for me for their high level of emotional sensitivity, unusual and forward-thinking synergies between the natural sound of an acoustic music making device and the creative disruption of studio technology and finally, the inevitable personal cinéma pour l’oreille. (I say “inevitable” because, even with my minimal exposure to his music, it has become obvious to me that Oliver, and the musicians he chooses to work with are a positive creative force.)

