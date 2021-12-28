ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Italy (AP) — The younger brother of Diego Maradona has died. Hugo Maradona was 52. Italian club Ascoli says...

keyt.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Maradona brother dead at 52 after cardiac arrest

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of football legend Diego, has passed away after suffering a heart attack. Hugo Maradona has died at he age of 52 at his home in Naples after suffering a heart attack, it was announced on Tuesday. The death comes 13 months after his brother Diego Maradona passed away from a cardiac issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Maradona
Person
Diego Maradona
