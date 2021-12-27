U.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. “The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said. The recommendation for people who no longer present symptoms varies depending on their vaccination status. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days, no matter if they’re vaccinated or...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO