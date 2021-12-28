ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Concert

The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

Aurora University concert: The Most Wonderful Time of the...

thevoice.us

The Voice

Elgin Symphony Orchestra

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra invites the public to two free, educational, discussions about the composers and music featured in its upcoming concerts. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at noon ESO flutist Scott Metlicka will discuss Wagner’s “Flying Dutchman WW63,” Clara Schumann’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor,” and Brahm’s “Symphony No. 2...
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

2021 review

Nathan "Nick" Macejak shares a big and prolonged welcome home hug with his son, Will, Saturday at AMVETS Post 103 in Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Three Kings Day at APLD Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Twelve days after Christmas, January 6 marks the official celebration of Three Kings Day, or Día de los Reyes Magos, a popular holiday in Latin American and European cultures. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is offering a Celebration of Three Kings Day Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Registration is required for this all ages program.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Holidays offer views from different perspectives

There is always more to the story. It is difficult for most comprehensive reports to tell all of the story. For example, the recently-completed Aurora Festival of Lights around Phillips Park in Aurora, November 26-December 26, was not produced in the blink of an eye. The annual holiday treat with many lights, with themes, stories, portrayals, and strains relevant to Christmas, is produced by the Rotary Club of Aurora. The work starts early in the season and by definition requires many hands and strands of lights. Details are important so that the story is told with a purpose.
AURORA, IL
Aurora, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

John Jaros

Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora donates to Aurora Historical Society for Tanner House Museum. Russ George, left, Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora president, presents a $500 check to John Jaros, Aurora Historical Society executive director and Mary Clark-Ormond, society president.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

James Tissot

Books under consideration this last week of the old year: • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse. Author Charlie Mackesy wrote the most delightful book about love, friendship, and kindness. This book speaks a universal language, including these thoughts: “What do you think success is?” asked the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Voice

M Grace Grzanek

Reader's Voice: Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley gives thanks to donors. December 22. 2021Dear editor; The Just Food Initiative (JFI) of the Fox Valley offers thanks to those here in the Fox Valley and beyond who donated to its first Giving Tuesday campaign. A special thank you goes to the Dunham Foundation, which awarded Just Food with a Giving Tuesday Incentive Award.
CHARITIES
The Voice

In The Beginning

That God helps those who help those who can’t help themselves. Is only one way that a godly effort delves. We never knew that God had been there, felt His play. But it has happened, sometimes very openly. Since our first colonists came here, one thought in mind,. To...
RELIGION
The Voice

Calendar

New calendar corrects mistakes of the past with life. Today is 05 Marx 53 ASE. Many years ago, I created a new calendar to replace the grossly-erroneous Christian calendar of Pope Gregory XIII. The Gregorian calendar was based upon religious precepts rather than upon astronomical observations. Consequently, it did not serve a multi-ethnic population which existed on Planet Earth,...
RELIGION
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley gives thanks to donors

The Just Food Initiative (JFI) of the Fox Valley offers thanks to those here in the Fox Valley and beyond who donated to its first Giving Tuesday campaign. A special thank you goes to the Dunham Foundation, which awarded Just Food with a Giving Tuesday Incentive Award. Thanks also to the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, which supported the Incentive Awards this year.
CHARITIES
The Voice

Ken Johnson

By Ken Johnson Once holidays are over, the Christmas trees tend to come down. Instead of hauling this year's tree to the dump or having the city pick it up, consider repurposing it in your landscape. University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson said one popular use for Christmas...
HOME & GARDEN
The Voice

Veteran’s verses available in books, a veritable treat

The Voice offers a voice continually for as many readers and in as many corners as possible. Military veterans have been a focus for many reasons. One military veteran, who served in World War II, Richard Williams, recently, with the able assistance of his wife, Christine Williams and Wayne Johnson, published his fourth book of verses. The most recent is his thickest book, however, he would not say it was best. He will leave it up to the readers. He sends verses to The Voice which we run every week.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Annual Winter Reading Adventure will fill January

It’s that time of year again! The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is gearing up to start the 2022 Winter Reading Adventure. Grab your hot cocoa and settle in because how you participate in this year’s program is totally up to you. We encourage you to enjoy time with your family, learn more about the world around you, and unlock new resources with your Library card . The purpose of the Winter Reading Adventure is to have fun and the fun begins January 1, 2022!
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions breakfast Jan. 29

Aurora Noon Lions club will hold its first “Frosty Flapjacks” pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

West Aurora Cemetery meeting postponed

The West Aurora Cemetery Board of Trustees has postponed its annual meeting because of COVID concerns. A notice will be published when a meeting date is determined. The meeting will be open to the public, and anyone interested in this historic cemetery is welcome to attend. Detailed information about the cemetery can be found on our Facebook page.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Christmas includes an historical perspective, memories

The season of Christmas arrives once again. Just as it always has. Just as it always will. Many centuries ago, the Germany people honored the pagan god Oden during the mid-Winter holiday. Germans were terrified of Oden because they believed he made nocturnal flights through the sky to observe his people and then decide who would prosper, or perish. Because of his presence, many chose to stay inside.
CELEBRATIONS
The Voice

Downtown Aurora shines most brightly with newness

In case you haven’t visited downtown recently, there are a lot of new things to see. Aurora is growing, and downtown is shining brightly with new residential and more than a dozen businesses that opened this year. See what’s new in downtown Aurora:. • French 75 Gallery and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

December 20, 2021

Due to the upcoming holiday weekends hours at the Pierce Art and History Center will be Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 21-23 from noon to 4 p.m. and December 28-30, from noon – 4 p.m.. The building, which contains several exhibits and the shop, will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Candlelight Service at Flowing Forth United Methodist Church

Aurora’s Flowing Forth United Methodist Church will hold an annual candlelight Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Aurora Christian School (ACS), 2255 Sullivan Road in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Reverend Derek Rogers, pastor, will preach on “Unexpected Emmanuel.” During...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

