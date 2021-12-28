There is always more to the story. It is difficult for most comprehensive reports to tell all of the story. For example, the recently-completed Aurora Festival of Lights around Phillips Park in Aurora, November 26-December 26, was not produced in the blink of an eye. The annual holiday treat with many lights, with themes, stories, portrayals, and strains relevant to Christmas, is produced by the Rotary Club of Aurora. The work starts early in the season and by definition requires many hands and strands of lights. Details are important so that the story is told with a purpose.

AURORA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO