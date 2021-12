If a new career in the New Year is the change that you are looking for then starting the next phase of your life can be right here in Sioux Falls. Hundreds of job openings are listed for South Dakota's largest city. And some large companies will need to fill many new positions. A new Amazon fulfillment center in Foundation Park along with its new neighbor CJ Foods will have the Help Wanted sign out. A meat processing plant on the city's northeast side of Sioux Falls is in the works and will be hiring.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO