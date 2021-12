Pastor Ryan Faison told those gathered at Christ Church in Rockaway Friday they have a bond. “We have been blessed to share the common experience of receiving the gift of Dr. Alfred Davis Jr.,” Faison said to the friends, family members who’d come to his church. Davis, a Montclair Board of Education member since 2019, longtime owner of Davis Integrated Medicine in Montclair’s South End and participant in countless community organizations and activities, died Dec. 12 at the age of 65.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO