Dr. Patel: Data supports CDC decision, but those are in ideal situations

Related
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
CBS Miami

CDC Cuts Recommended Isolation Period For COVID-Positive People In Half

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people. In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
FOX43.com

CDC offers new COVID-19 guidelines

According to the new guidance, an infected person should isolate for 5 days -- not 10. If asymptomatic at that time, they can leave isolation while masked.
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
