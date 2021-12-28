Dr. Patel: Data supports CDC decision, but those are in ideal situations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people.
In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
