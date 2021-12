Kyrie Irving will get to play away games for the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. After being told that the Nets would not make this exception for him, the team has since changed course, and now, Irving will get to join his teammates for half of the franchise's remaining games this year. If it weren't for the fact that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Irving would probably be on the floor by now. Unfortunately, both he and Kevin Durant got the virus, forcing the Nets to play shorthanded.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO