Illinois vs Florida A&M men's basketball game cancelled

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Michigan football team is gearing up to face Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on December 31. However, they may be without a key playmaker on defense as they hope to advance to the National Championship. Internet rumors have been swirling early this week as nobody has seen...
There was a time when reaching the Rose Bowl was the ultimate goal for Ohio State. If the Buckeyes won the Big Ten, they would traditionally head to Pasadena to take on the winner of the Pac-12 in "The Granddaddy of Them All". Utah fits that bill this year after...
Georgia is headed to Miami to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl where they'll take on No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31, 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, Herbstreit was asked a number of questions during a conference call with reporters, including about whether or not Michigan can do what Alabama did to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
One NC State football player claims the UCLA football team voted not to play in the Holiday Bowl. While everyone should celebrate the Holiday Bowl, one NC State football player is miffed about the UCLA football team not being able to play hours before kickoff. The UCLA Bruins were reportedly...
After months of speculating about who would reach the College Football Playoff, it's time to finally play the games. No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. They're two fantastic matchups with several different storylines threaded throughout the respective games.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
Defending MEAC champion Norfolk State is off to a 9-4 start, 6-4 vs. Div. I competition as the league heads for a not-so-certain conference schedule.
Michigan State takes on Pittsburgh Thursday in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans and Panthers are respectively without a pair of stars — MSU running back Kenneth Walker and Pitt starting quarterback Kenny Pickett both opted out. In 12 games this season, Walker carried the ball 264 times for 1,646...
Five questions created by the decision of four Ohio State starters not to play in the Rose Bowl:. Question No. 1: Is there any way to put a positive spin on Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Haskell Garrett not being in uniform in the Rose Bowl?. Answer: Not...
Heading into this evening’s Liberty Bowl matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Mississippi State was favored by 10 points. But now with the final whistle blown, the Bulldogs’ final score indicates an embarrassing 34-7 loss. Mike Leach’s program turned over the ball three times — including two...
