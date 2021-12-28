Suns sign Emanuel Terry to hardship deal

The Suns plan to sign forward Paris Bass to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Bass has been playing in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. Bass was productive in 14 games with South Bay, averaging 17.9 PPG,...
In the current generation, Steph Curry is considered one of the best basketball players at this moment. The Warriors point guard has steadily improved his game since he arrived in the NBA back in 2009. Curry has become one of the greatest offensive forces in the game and is now the greatest three-point shooter in league history.
Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
PHOENIX (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds to play that gave the Memphis Grizzlies a 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Morant’s basket came after Devin Booker’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play gave the Suns their first lead since early in the game. After […]
As the latest COVID-19 spike rampaged through almost every other NBA team during the past few weeks, much like a thunderous Deandre Ayton or JaVale McGee slam dunk, the Phoenix Suns somehow avoided it all, becoming one of just six teams to enter Christmas Day without any players subjected to league health and safety protocols.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has long championed LeBron James as a worthy advocate for his work outside of the game of basketball. But on Monday, the league’s all-time leading scorer took aim at the Los Angeles Lakers star over a recent Instagram post. Writing on his Substack, Abdul-Jabbar blasted James on...
Isaiah Thomas was on the receiving end of some bad news of late after the Los Angeles Lakers decided not to renew his 10-day contract with the team. The two-time All-Star will now become a free agent as he hopes to re-join another NBA team in the near future. Thomas...
WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Kyrie Irving has starred in many controversies during his career, and this season hasn't been the exception. Unless you live under a rock, you must know that the Brooklyn Nets player has been separated from the team given his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Before that, he was involved...
The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was involved in a heated moment with a fan during Monday’s 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. At one point, it seemed like Clarkson was ready to go full Ron Artest during the infamous Malice at the Palace but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
