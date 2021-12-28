ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns sign Emanuel Terry to hardship deal

By BasketballNews.com Staff, 19h
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suns have signed Emanuel Terry of the Stockton Kings to a hardship deal....

hoopsrumors.com

Paris Bass To Sign 10-Day Deal With Suns

The Suns plan to sign forward Paris Bass to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Bass has been playing in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. Bass was productive in 14 games with South Bay, averaging 17.9 PPG,...
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
WREG

Morant scores in final second, Grizzlies edge Suns 114-113

PHOENIX (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds to play that gave the Memphis Grizzlies a 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Morant’s basket came after Devin Booker’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play gave the Suns their first lead since early in the game. After […]
FanSided

3 Players Phoenix Suns Should Sign with COVID-19 Hardship Exception

As the latest COVID-19 spike rampaged through almost every other NBA team during the past few weeks, much like a thunderous Deandre Ayton or JaVale McGee slam dunk, the Phoenix Suns somehow avoided it all, becoming one of just six teams to enter Christmas Day without any players subjected to league health and safety protocols.
