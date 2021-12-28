ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Tencent Holdings' Riot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees. The company said it will pay $80 million to the members...

FOX40

Esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riot Games, the publisher behind esports giant “League of Legends,” agreed Monday night to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 after gaming website Kotaku published a story detailing a sexist culture at Los Angeles-based […]
