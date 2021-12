Members of the public have been urged to only book PCR tests when necessary after record numbers were arranged this week.The Public Health Agency (PHA) has put new testing protocols in place to help protect the test system in Northern Ireland and ensure availability.It comes as more than 21,000 tests were carried out on Monday December 27 alone.Public urged to use COVID-19 testing only when needed https://t.co/xjYlV9yXo1 pic.twitter.com/PeebvW0Mnl— Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) December 29, 2021Fully vaccinated close contacts will now be asked to take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days, and book a PCR test if one of these...

