SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is extending measures to guard against the omicron variant of the coronavirus for another four weeks.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that short-term foreign travelers from 11 African countries will continue to be banned from entering the country, while all other international arrivals will be required to observe a 10-day quarantine until Feb. 3.The agency says South Korea reported 109 new daily COVID-19 cases involving the omicron variant, the highest 24-hour tally since the country confirmed its first omicron case on Dec. 1.The delta variant still accounts for the vast majority...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO