NFL Wrap-up: Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3. Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a...

