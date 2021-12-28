ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreadful body language from 'whingebag' stars, a lack of respect from Ronaldo, and a formation that stifles the attack and leaves them open at the back... Man United's top four hopes hang by a thread as Rangnick scrambles to save the season

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

It wasn't really worth the wait. After over a fortnight of inactivity because of a Covid outbreak, Manchester United returned to action with a lacklustre performance at Newcastle.

The fact they came away with a point, thanks to Edinson Cavani's equaliser 19 minutes from time, was just about the only positive they took away from St James' Park.

While the rustiness from the time off and any lingering effects of the virus must be taken as mitigation, it doesn't come close to excusing another display that summed up the drift and decay of the modern United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37X61a_0dXRZOJL00
It was another night of frustration for Manchester United as they came away with just a point from Newcastle on Monday night after two weeks of inactivity thanks to Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIYwm_0dXRZOJL00
That result leaves them seven points adrift of Arsenal in the final Champions League place

Sulky body language, a shortage of energy, a catalogue of unforced errors and wide open spaces in defence were just some of the issues that would have alarmed interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German has been brought in as a safe pair of hands to salvage another turbulent season and steer United to a top four finish and a return to Champions League football.

But reality must be dawning on Rangnick that United's top four hopes are already hanging by a thread. Already seven points off Arsenal in fourth, they can ill-afford to drop any more points during what is a kind festive fixture list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0CvL_0dXRZOJL00
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be expected to deliver United a top four finish

Having played poorly at Norwich before the Covid problems, United were even worse against a Newcastle side who started the night bottom of the table and who had conceded 11 times in their last three matches.

Somehow, this dysfunctional United side made them look brilliant and, as so often, were left indebted to crucial late saves from David de Gea to take even a point.

We take a closer look at some of the problems Rangnick must address with urgency if United are to achieve that top four finish.

Poor body language

You'd have thought United would be raring to go having not played for two weeks but their mental approach to Monday night's match was all wrong.

While title challengers Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool usually start matches strongly and go about their business with ruthless precision, United didn't turn up at all in the first-half.

It's become something of a theme that if their early attacks don't come off as intended, or if a few passes go astray, frustration quickly creeps in, shoulders slump and arms wave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zD1EW_0dXRZOJL00
Gary Neville furiously labelled United a 'bunch of whingebags' after a shambolic performance

Gary Neville nailed it in the Sky Sports studio at half-time: 'They're whinging at each other! They're a bunch of whingebags!

'Watch them on that pitch, arms up in the air, complaining about everything. Honestly, they're absolutely shocking.'

It didn't help that they fell a goal behind just seven minutes in thanks to Allan Saint-Maximin but United seemed to lack patience and an element of trust in their game plan and abilities.

As a result of this shoddy attitude to the task at hand, there weren't any positives at all to take from the opening 45 and very few from the second-half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cS4yD_0dXRZOJL00
Alex Telles (above), Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo all complained vocally on the field

The bad body language has been a feature of a frustrating season. All their work under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was supposed to translate into success and silverware this time around but the reality was the exact opposite.

Although Rangnick may yet salvage something from the campaign, it feels as though it's already a write-off, another lost year, and the players are refusing to hide their frustration.

Lack of respect from Ronaldo

As the United players went over to applaud the 3,000 travelling fans up in the Gods at St James' Park, there was one player conspicuous by his absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted little time heading for the tunnel at the final whistle, barely acknowledging the Newcastle players let alone those who'd made the journey to support.

It's far from the first time he's done this and it's a baffling show of disrespect for supporters who follow the team everywhere at great expense and effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHWW3_0dXRZOJL00
Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel at the final whistle rather than going to applaud the fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMygJ_0dXRZOJL00
Edinson Cavani applauds the travelling fans after salvaging a point at St James' Park

Not only that, but these fans hero worship him and regularly sing his name.

As Neville said: 'I don't care how you've played, You need to go over and clap the fans at the end of the game. Get over to them, particularly when you're the best player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time.'

Rangnick gives the impression that he doesn't care at all for egotistical players and he needs to have a quiet word, as do his team-mates. After all, they should be a 'team.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6uhi_0dXRZOJL00
There was plenty of arm-waving from Ronaldo and others as United struggled to get going

Rangnick needs to re-think his formation

You can't blame Rangnick for going with what he knows with limited time available on the training ground amid a hectic schedule and then the Covid complication.

But it's already clear his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation doesn't get the best out of this United team.

The formation asks a lot of the two wing-backs and while Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are undoubtedly skilled pushing forward, any team quick on the transition and the counter is liable to leave United exposed defensively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG9F2_0dXRZOJL00
Harry Maguire looks dejected after the final whistle with two more points dropped by United

Man United fixtures

Premier League unless stated

Thursday Burnley (H)

January 3 Wolves (H)

January 10 Aston Villa (H)

FA Cup third round

January 15 Aston Villa (A)

January 22 West Ham (H)

February 8 Burnley (A)

Further forward, it can become congested, as was evident against Newcastle. While another forward playing alongside Ronaldo - Mason Greenwood in this case - is designed to support the Portuguese star, there is a lot of treading on toes.

That's especially true when you have Marcus Rashford tucked in behind them and also Bruno Fernandes. Everyone seemed to want to occupy the same space and attacks became disjointed.

This United side played 4-2-3-1 under Solskjaer for so long, it might be worth going back to it. That shape provides a greater balance and the necessary width without too much reliance on the full-backs.

Wide open at the back

The corollary to this is that United are then short-handed in defence. Newcastle, with their speedy players, were perfectly equipped to take advantage - and did so.

Harry Maguire has many qualities but the speed to cover vacant spaces that an attacker might run into unfortunately isn't one of them.

His inclination to bring the ball out of defence to try and get United moving is fine until he is caught in possession, then panic sets in.

On Monday, he was paired with Raphael Varane, in action for the first time since November 2 because of a hamstring injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZ5UY_0dXRZOJL00
Raphael Varane returned to action for United after suffering a hamstring injury in November

These two will be United's first choice centre-back pairing going forward but they've barely played together yet and it showed.

It didn't help that the intense press evident in Rangnick's first game against Crystal Palace was absent.

The German coach demands that the attackers provide the first line of defence. Against a struggling side like Newcastle, fragile in confidence, mistakes could have been forced.

But it didn't happen and even they were able to cut through United too often for comfort. When this happened on a quick turnover of possession, with the full-backs stranded up the field, Rangnick's team were wide open and that's a big worry.

Dave saves (too often)

David de Gea has been United's Player of the Year four times since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and must be odds on to add a fifth.

They're simply too reliant on their Spanish keeper to save them in matches. It was the same on Tyneside, with De Gea making a string of crucial stops, notably from Miguel Almiron in the dying moments, to avert the calamity of defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vtrX_0dXRZOJL00
David de Gea makes one of a number of important saves during Monday night's draw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znfm4_0dXRZOJL00
United would be stranded in mid-table if not for the excellence of their Spanish goalkeeper

It was the same story in the win at Norwich, when De Gea saved from Teemu Pukki and Ozan Kabak to get United over the line.

It's one of football's universal truths that if your goalkeeper is the man of the match, something is going wrong.

United are indebted to De Gea far too often for comfort. Without him, we wouldn't just be debating whether they can make the top four this season but whether they can make the top half.

The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo for snubbing Man United fans AGAIN at Newcastle and admits the body language of his former team-mate and out-of-form Bruno Fernandes has 'annoyed me for two months'

Gary Neville has laid into Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their body language during and after Manchester United's scrappy 1-1 draw at Newcastle. After another dismal display from the 20-times English champions, Neville took issue with his former team-mate Ronaldo for storming off the pitch without joining the rest of his side in thanking the supporters who had made the journey to Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

'It starts up front... and you can speak about the No 10s': Forwards Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are pinpointed by Ralf Rangnick among Manchester United's 'problems', as the interim boss bemoans a lack of progress

Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United have not made as much progress as he would have liked in his first month as interim manager. Rangnick took over from caretaker boss Michael Carrick in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking and is unbeaten in his first four games. However, after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Covid#German#Arsenal
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool will be without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, Arsenal are set to lose four players and Kepa Arrizabalaga will have to step up for Chelsea... who YOUR club will be missing during the Africa Cup of Nations

Despite a mountain of uncertainty and having been postponed twice previously, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is now finally in sight, with a number of Premier League stars set for a potentially lengthy absence. The 33rd edition of the tournament gets underway on January 9, with host nation Cameroon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Neville attacks 'whingebag' Man Utd players; defends Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has blasted the players during their 1-1 draw with Newcastle. United went in at the interval 1-0 down against Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park on Monday night after Allan Saint-Maximin punished a defensive mistake from Raphael Varane, before Edinson Cavani equalised to rescue a 1-1 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ralf Rangnick unhappy with Man Utd physicality rather than body language in draw

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told his players to get physical after they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville. TV pundit Neville launched a half-time tirade during United’s 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday evening in which substitute Edinson Cavani’s second-half equaliser at St James’ Park rescued a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Newcastle the latest Premier League match postponed due to Covid and injuries

Everton’s home fixture against Newcastle United on Thursday night has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed.The Toffees have now had three successive games called off, as Covid - and in this case injuries - continue to hamper the fixture list around the country.A statement from the Premier League detailed that the visitors had applied to have the game postponed “as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match... due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”Newcastle were in action against Manchester United on Monday 27 December and, while they secured a 1-1 draw, saw Allan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.🔙🔜Great to hear from you, @VLindelof 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
