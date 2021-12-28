ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll blow for Boris Johnson as half of voters (including Tories) say they don't understand what his 'Levelling Up' agenda means - as Labour draws level with the Tories on economic competency

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Boris Johnson's Levelling Up agenda suffered a blow today as a new poll revealed that half of voters don't know what it means and almost a quarter have never heard of it.

The Prime Minister has made pouring money, jobs and infrastructure into poorer parts of Britain a key plank of his post-pandemic planning - especially as the Tories took a swathe of former Labour seats at the 2019 election.

But the new analysis by YouGov suggests that many voters, including those who backed the Conservatives last time out, are unclear about its aims.

Some 50 per cent of voters had heard of the plan but were unsure what it meant in practice. A quarter (26 per cent) said they had heard of it and understood it, while a similar proportion (24 per cent) had never heard of it.

More worrying for Mr Johnson was the fact that the findings were broadly similar for Tory 2019 voters, with a fifth having not heard of the plan - although a higher percentage (30 per cent) said they understood it.

At the same time, the poll found that half of Brits believe government spending in their local area is too low - rising to two thirds in the North East and North West of England. Just 17 per cent of Brits believe local spending is about right.

It was one of a series of tricky polls for the PM today. A separate survey by Opinium suggested that Labour has drawn level with the Tories in terms of being trusted with the economy.

The firm had the companies level on 31 per cent, although a similar question asked by YouGov gave the Conservatives a 10-point lead, 30 per cent to 20 per cent.

The polling for YouGov was carried out between November 30 and December 13.

At the same time, Mr Johnson has fallen to an all-time low in a Cabinet approval rating poll of Tory members.

The regular poll by the Conservative Home website saw the PM fall to -33.8 per cent. However it noted he is some way off its lowest ever approval rating for a PM, which was Theresa May's -75 per cent in 2019.

He was joined in negative territory by Priti Patel, who has taken a hit because of continued Channel crossings by refugees, and chief whip Mark Spencer, who has faced criticism over recent calamities to hit the PM, including the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal and rebellions over Covid restrictions.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, continues to be the favourite of the rank and file members, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace second. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, a former favourite, slumped to sixth place after his poorly received, high spending budget.

