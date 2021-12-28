British baker wins Jim Carrey's seal of approval after sculpting a life-size CAKE version of his character The Grinch in just three days
A baker has won Jim Carrey's seal of approval after creating a life-sized replica of The Grinch out of cake in just three days.
Lara Mason, 35, who is originally from Northern Ireland and lives in the West Midlands, has become a social media star thanks to her incredibly realistic, life-sized cakes.
Her latest project saw the baker create an incredible full-scale cake of the Christmas character, revealing that she was only left with three days to finish the task after being struck with illness and Covid.
Carrey, 59, who played the titular role in the 2000 festive film, took to social media on Boxing Day to praise the baker, tasking her with re-creating his 1994 character Ace Ventura next.
