ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

British baker wins Jim Carrey's seal of approval after sculpting a life-size CAKE version of his character The Grinch in just three days

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A baker has won Jim Carrey's seal of approval after creating a life-sized replica of The Grinch out of cake in just three days.

Lara Mason, 35, who is originally from Northern Ireland and lives in the West Midlands, has become a social media star thanks to her incredibly realistic, life-sized cakes.

Her latest project saw the baker create an incredible full-scale cake of the Christmas character, revealing that she was only left with three days to finish the task after being struck with illness and Covid.

Carrey, 59, who played the titular role in the 2000 festive film, took to social media on Boxing Day to praise the baker, tasking her with re-creating his 1994 character Ace Ventura next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SAYL_0dXRZDbM00
A baker has won Jim Carrey's seal of approval after creating a life-sized replica of The Grinch out of cake in just three days. The cake was created with an internal frame covered in slabs of cake and chocolate ganache (pictured) before being layered with modelling chocolate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1RdM_0dXRZDbM00
Lara is pictured standing next to her finished cake after her two-week project was cut down to just three days due to illness and Covid 
Sharing a YouTube video of Lara creating the cake, the actor said: 'My ultimate goal is not just to be admired by my fans, but to be eaten by them. I wonder if she does an angel food Ace Ventura?'

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Jim Carrey impressed by baker's giant Grinch cake

A baker who made a giant cake sculpture of the Grinch this Christmas has been praised by the actor Jim Carrey. He played the role in a film in 2000 and tweeted: "My ultimate goal is not just to be admired by my fans, but to be eaten by them."
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

New Honest Trailer For Jim Carrey's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Screen Junkies is at it again with a new honest trailer for How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey. It’s been a while since I watched this movie and there were definitely things I didn’t remember/missed due to my age while watching it. From talking about how...
MOVIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Jim Carrey
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Size#Sculpting#Boxing Day#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

277K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy