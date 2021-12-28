ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-demand Fiorentina sensation Dusan Vlahovic is set to snub Arsenal as his agents 'don't want to speak to them' - but he 'WOULD be willing to join Tottenham, with Man United and fierce rivals City also eyeing up a swoop'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
 1 day ago

In-demand Fiorentina hot shot Dusan Vlahovic is keen on a move to the Premier League, but Arsenal have reportedly now been ruled out of the race.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in Serie A already this season and also matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals netted in a calendar year, with 33.

It is no surprise, therefore, that a host of elite clubs are pursuing him - and, in a boost to those in the top-flight in England, the striker is interested in making the switch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7kok_0dXRWfjH00
Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic is not keen on joining Arsenal, but may move to Tottenham

However, Mikel Arteta looks increasingly likely to have to push on with his project without one of his targets due to his agents not wanting to sit down with his side.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has provided the latest on the situation, and all but chalked off Arsenal's hopes of snapping up Vlahovic.

'It depends on which project, how much money he is being given,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Gq6y_0dXRWfjH00
Mikel Arteta identified Vlahovic as a target, but the player's agents will not talk with the club

'Arsenal, for example, his agents do not want to speak to them. They think Arsenal is not enough for him and his career.'

The news will come as a blow to those at the Emirates, in light of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's disciplinary issues and the uncertainty around Alexandre Lacazette.

But their misfortune may play into the hands of several of their Premier League rivals.

Di Marzio went on to add that Vlahovic is more interested in Manchester United, Manchester City or even Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNR4n_0dXRWfjH00
Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in Serie A this season, and a number of big sides want to sign him

'They think that Tottenham or Man City or Man United are more fit for him,' he added.

'Tottenham with Antonio Conte as coach, is the right fit for him. He could be a replacement for [Harry] Kane or even play with him for one year.

'He can improve with Kane, by training with him, during the matches.

'I think that he can learn from a top player like Kane. One year behind Kane, or he can play with him – that should be the right fit for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PC29t_0dXRWfjH00
Antonio Conte joining Spurs and transforming them has reportedly turned Vlahovic's head

'I think he needs another step with Antonio Conte as coach.

'I don't know if Tottenham will spend all the money, but the club should be the right fit for him in this moment of his career.'

Vlahovic is expected to stay with his current club until the end of the season but, after helping them push for Europe, is set to then leave for a big-money fee.

