ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Nuvocargo Raises Another $20.5M for its Digital Trade Platform That Modernizes All Aspects of the Logistics Industry

By AlleyWatch
AlleyWatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditionally heavily reliant on a pen and paper model, the freight forwarding and logistics industry has long been plagued by a lack of digital adoption and disparate workflows, despite trillions of dollars of annual trade. As the pandemic is testing the resiliency of global supply chains, the industry is rapidly evolving...

www.alleywatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Vendor Infra, A unique B2B Collaboration platform for the Infrastructure and Construction Industry, raises USD 265k in Angel Round

New Delhi (India), December 30 (ANI/PNN): B2B (Business-to-Business) digital collaboration platform for InfrastructureConstruction Industry, Vendor Infra announced that it had raised USD 265k in an Angel round led by Top Managements of Infrastructure and IT Industry. Founded in October 2019 by Rahul Jain, Vendor Infra is a unique B2B Digital...
DALLAS, TX
insurancebusinessmag.com

Global trade credit insurer Euler Hermes looking to expand XoL market

Global trade credit insurer Euler Hermes recently announced the appointment of James Musters as managing director of excess of loss (XoL) for the Americas region. XoL is less well known than the traditional trade credit insurance solutions, which Euler Hermes has been offering for nearly 130 years. Introduced by the insurer in 2012, XoL is a non-cancellable form of credit insurance, which provides flexible and innovative solutions to insulate companies from extraordinary and disruptive loss events.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Modern Shipper Top 10: Warehouse automation and fulfillment

Modern Shipper launched in February with a mission of highlighting the ever-growing last mile of the supply chain. Throughout the year, we learned a lot, and our readers helped inform us of plenty more. Looking back on the year that was, there were plenty of stories that resonated with our...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#Digitization#Digital Technology#Nuvocargo Cofounder#Tiger Global Management#The Flexport Fund#Qed Investors#Nfx
atlanticcitynews.net

PingPong Payments presented a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event to enhance the growth of international companies

New Delhi (India), December 29 (ANI/PNN): Recently, PingPong Payments has organised a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event for the international companies which were dedicated to enhancing their growth. The successful event took place in Mumbai and witnessed an extraordinary response. Industry heavyweights such as Amazon Global, Stelcore, DHL, Vinculum, and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

E-cargo company URB-E expands to L.A. area to ease last-mile delivery crunch

The eight-year-old company, based in Pasadena, Calif., makes electric bikes that can be hitched to small trailers that carry foldable storage containers with up to 800 pounds of goods. The delivery system offers an alternative to bulkier vehicles such as trucks and vans that not only speeds up the dispatch of goods but lowers their carbon footprint, a company executive said.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Mexico City
local21news.com

Buttigieg pledges $241M to ports, but how much will address supply chain woes?

WASHINGTON (TND) — In an effort to help improve clogged supply chains, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently awarded $241 million in grants to support ports in the U.S. “U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said Thursday. “These investments in our nation’s...
U.S. POLITICS
aithority.com

Grano To Sell Its Sokopro Business Specialising In Digital Project Management Service In The Construction Industry

Grano to sell its SokoPro business specialising in digital project management service in the construction industry Panostaja’s Grano segment has signed an agreement on the sale of its SokoPro business to the international company iBinder. The sale will be carried out as a share deal and will be preceded by the partial demerger of Grano Oy, a company fully owned by Grano Group Oy, by which the SokoPro business is incorporated and thereby separated from the rest of Grano Oy. The sales price of the shares is approximately EUR 45.5 million and will be paid in one instalment in cash once the deal has been finalised. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

How ocean carriers dove deeper into logistics, air cargo in 2021

For big ocean freight lines, 2021 was marked not only by record profits stemming from COVID-related constraints on shipping patterns and capacity but by significant steps toward transforming themselves into full-blown providers of inland logistics services. The trend is further blurring the line between freight forwarders and carriers. For most...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

With Blackstone’s bucks behind it, Link Logistics makes its presence known

When a company like Blackstone Inc., which has $731 billion of assets under management, makes what it calls a high-conviction wager on an industry, it’s a safe bet a fast and furious avalanche of capital will be cascading into that sector. U.S. logistics real estate, one of the nation’s...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Supply Chain Woes Prove a Boon for Cargo Salvage Companies

With supply chain problems persisting, unwanted and delayed goods have piled up — including things like rotten red cabbages, beer kegs and dog blankets, according to The Financial Times Saturday (Dec. 25). The upside? The goods have helped out the cargo salvage industry. Because of that, while those companies...
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Nuvocargo: $20.5 Million Funding And $180 Million Valuation

Nuvocargo — the only all-in-one digital platform for US/Mexico trade — recently announced it has raised $20.5 million. These are the details. Nuvocargo — the only all-in-one digital platform for US/Mexico trade — recently announced it has raised $20.5 million led by Tiger Global Management at a $180 million valuation – nearly tripling the valuation from its most recent fundraising in April. And also participating in the round was The Flexport Fund, the COO of $8.7B LatAm startup Kavak, and existing major investors QED Investors and NFX.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Purple Dot, a waitlist and pre-order platform for the fashion industry, raises $4M

Purple Dot has now raised a $4 million early stage funding round led by US-based Unusual Ventures. Previous investors Connect Ventures, Moxxie Ventures, and the family office of Indeed co-founder Paul Forster also participated. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Madeline Parra and John Talbott, Purple Dot says it allows ecommerce...
BUSINESS
AlleyWatch

Hyperscience Raises $100M for its Data Automation Platform that Blends the Machine Layer with the Human Layer

Over the next five years, the amount of data created globally is expected to exceed 180 zettabytes. 99.5% of collected data never gets used or analyzed partly because the volume of unstructured data is increasing 35% year-over-year, leaving this data, much of it valuable, in a void. Businesses must devise solutions to streamline the collection, retention, and use of data so that it’s secure, efficient, and cost-effective. Hyperscience is an intelligent automation platform for document processing that’s centered around a human approach. By focusing both on the machine layer and human layer, the platform is able to not only introduce the efficiency of technology but also allow the technology to become more intelligent with human intervention guiding the machine learning, creating more time and capabilities both for humans and the tech. Hyperscience ensures that users are able to access machine-readable data throughout the organization to more effectively leverage their resources, adapt to changing circumstances, and accelerate digital transformation in a structured, unprecedented manner to have critical information at their fingertips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

OC industrial investor raises $700M for logistics fund

Newport Beach-based industrial real estate investor CapRock Partners has raised a $700 million fund to focus on the logistics segment of the red-hot distribution sector. CapRock had an original goal of $450 for its CapRock Logistics Venture fund, according to REBusiness Online. The firm aims to eventually fund $2 billion...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy