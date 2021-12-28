ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Odessa-Midland

By Jacob Coats
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S Geological Survey reported a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Monday, December 27th, near Midland-Odessa. The quake struck at 7:55 p.m. approximately 11.1 miles north of...

kfyo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Stanton, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#West Texas#U S#Extreme Weather#The U S Geological Survey
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News/Talk KFYO

News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy