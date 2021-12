Israel-based company SavorEat has developed a technology that changes the way meat, vegan or otherwise, is consumed with its customizable 3D-printed burgers. The company held a press event this week to showcase its technology which allows customers to order a vegan burger through a phone app which is then made to order by a robot based on specifications such as protein and fat content and cooked within six minutes. This transformation in the way meat is made and ordered allows for users to choose the size of their patties, their protein and fat content, and the cook temperature, all while eliminating the need to raise and slaughter a cow for meat.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO