U.S. supports Somali PM’s efforts for quick, credible vote

By Thompson Reuters
 1 day ago
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The United States has said an attempt to suspend Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was alarming and that it supported his efforts for quick and credible elections. The U.S. State Department African Affairs Bureau said in a tweet late on Monday that it was also...

#Somalia#Us State Department#Al Qaeda#Reuters#The Somali National Army#Sna#Al Shabaab
