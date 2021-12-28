U.S. supports Somali PM’s efforts for quick, credible vote

Libya failed to hold its first presidential election as planned this month, a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean country.The postponement of the Dec. 24 vote has opened up uncertainty over what comes next in the tenuous peace process, raising worries Libya could slide into new round of violence after more than a year of relative calm. The planned vote was the lynchpin of international peace efforts, and major regional and international powers had for months pushed for it to take place as scheduled.But many inside and outside Libya...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 18 HOURS AGO