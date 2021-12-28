ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elementary school bans 'Jingle Bells' due to song's 'questionable past'

By TYLER BROWN
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton, N.Y. (WHAM) — It's arguably one of the most popular holiday songs in the world, however, it will no longer be sung at an elementary school in New York. First reported by the online publication, the Rochester Beacon, Council Rock Elementary in Brighton has decided to remove "Jingle Bells" from...

