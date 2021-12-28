ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford boss Ranieri happy AFCON four staying longer

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford boss Claudio Ranieri is happy counting on his African Cup of Nations players. Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Adam Masina and Imrân Louza will not depart for the Africa Cup of Nations...

www.tribalfootball.com

PREMIER LEAGUE

