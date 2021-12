We are doubling down on the winter weather in the Inland Northwest. It’s going to stay COLD, and now we’re adding some snow! Snow will develop late tonight/early tomorrow morning and it will continue through tomorrow afternoon. The greatest snowfall totals will be over the Palouse, where we could see up to 8″ of snow! In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, 2-3″ of snow is possible with isolated areas getting up to 5″ of snow through tomorrow late afternoon. Meanwhile, the cold will continue! Overnight lows will drop into the single digits. Highs on Thursday will top out in the teens in most locations.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO