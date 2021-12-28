ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Elementary school bans 'Jingle Bells' due to song's 'questionable past'

By TYLER BROWN
WTGS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton, N.Y. (WHAM) — It's arguably one of the most popular holiday songs in the world, however, it will no longer be sung at an elementary school in New York. First reported by the online publication, the Rochester Beacon, Council Rock Elementary in Brighton has decided to remove "Jingle Bells" from...

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 108

“Jingle Bells” is Now a Racist Song, What’s Next?

Christmas is over, but the woke left never stop. A few years ago, it told you that “Baby it’s Cold Outside” was about holding a woman hostage and they even made an alternate version. Now, according to a Newsweek article, “Jingle Bells” is racist and Council Rock Primary School in Rochester, New York has banned it. Only New York and California could be so woke.
Columbia Missourian

Learning music at Locust Street Elementary comes with joy and jingle bells

When Claire Majerus announced the lesson that day would be an instrument scavenger hunt, her class of kindergarteners erupted in cheers. “Let’s go find maracas!” one boy shouted. Majerus tries to create joyful musical experiences as she teaches music at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. She believes...
EDUCATION
2 On Your Side

New York school district bans 'Jingle Bells' from curriculum

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — In an ongoing effort to be more culturally responsive, thoughtful, and inclusive, the Brighton Central School District has banned the holiday song 'Jingle Bells' from its elementary music curriculum. A community member recently asked the district for more information regarding the district's decision to use...
BRIGHTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ccsoh.us

Turning a Classic Christmas Song into a STEM Project at Easthaven Elementary School

December 17, 2021 -- On an unseasonably mild day for December, Brenda Engram’s Pre-Kindergarten class was outside on the big grassy field next to the playground figuring out the principles of flight. Lift, gravity, thrust, and drag might be advanced for these four and five-year-olds, but it’s never too early to teach students critical thinking.
COLUMBUS, OH
parentherald.com

School Bans Singing of 'Jingle Bells' for Its Ties to Slavery

An elementary school in upstate New York has banned any singing or playing of the Christmas song "Jingle Bells" for its controversial ties that could offend some people. Principal Matt Tarpon from the Council Rock Primary School with kindergarten to second-grade students told the school community in an email that "Jingle Bells" was tied to slavery, per a report from Rochester Beacon.
MUSIC
buffalonynews.net

Jingle Bells gets canceled by a NY school

A Christmas song has been dropped by a New York public school for its ?potential to be controversial or offensive?. A New York primary school has removed the song ?Jingle Bells? from its curriculum because of its connection with the 19th century blackface performing tradition. Brighton's Council Rock Primary school...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jingle Bells#Elementary School#Central School#Christmas#Council Rock Elementary#Brighton
gpkmedia.com

HSHS Santa’s Elves Visit Elementary School

Some of Santa’s elves, in the form of students from the Hot Springs High Student Council and National Honor Society donned festive gear and paid a visit to T-or-C Elementary School bearing candy canes, treats and gifts. The Thursday, December 16 visit was a festive way to end the final week before the Christmas break. The “elves” went from classroom to classroom passing out the sweet treats, and bring smiles and squeals of delight, and even a few hugs form the youngest of our students. After going to every classroom, the high school students also had special gifts, carefully selected presents wrapped with paper and bows, carefully selected presents. These were given to students the school helped to identify, who because of misfortune or difficult situations might not otherwise have a very merry Christmas.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City Elementary students ring the bell to help

When the call goes out for help, the Peachtree City Elementary community is ready. Enrichment students from the school rang the bell for the Salvation Army for 2 hours and collected more than $400. It was the second humanitarian project of the year for the students, and it helps them...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Click2Houston.com

PHOTO: Man eats Whataburger for two weeks to decorate Christmas tree

Talk about dedication: a Texas man ate Whataburger for two weeks straight in order to collect enough paraphernalia to decorate his Christmas tree, My San Antonio reports. According to the report, Noe Gasca spent about $300 to create his dream Christmas tree adorned with empty Styrofoam cups, large fry boxes, and leftover burger wraps from Whataburger.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Growing Tired of This Couple

There is a lull in the season as Blue Bloods remains on hiatus until the new year. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from discussing the show online. If you want to find out what fans are thinking, just go over to Reddit. Viewers bounce ideas and ask questions all the time on the message board site. The Blue Bloods subreddit has been full of some hot takes and the latest one might not be so much of a hot take after all.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy