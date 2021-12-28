Flavor Nurse: Self-Titled (Album Review)

Vectralux is an indie pop group from Atlanta, Georgia, and their debut album Each Morning and the Morning Thereafter explores everything from arena rock to northern soul. Like their name, which is a made up word, the band takes bits and pieces of a lot of styles and puts them into a blender to make something original. “Almost Whenever Now,” for example, sounds like a mashup of the riff heavy hard rock of Boston and the angular synths of The Cars. So although their sound cannot be pinned down to one distinct genre, the album itself has a general theme of cautious optimism in the face of change and transformation.

