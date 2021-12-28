Flavor Nurse: Self-Titled (Album Review)

San Diego’s Sluka have returned with their latest full-length, Figure It Out, and what any listener will quickly figure out is that this is one of their biggest, most theatrical and orchestral works yet. The band is led by namesake Christopher Sluka, and the album combines elements of ‘80s post-punk, goth, and new wave, but expands them and blows them up to grander proportions, as if The Cure had a forgotten prog-leaning album. Although the songs are all dark and moody, the influences they grab from Depeche Mode, David Bowie, and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds at their most bombastic, arena-worthy proclivities.
