Music

Flavor Nurse: Self-Titled (Album Review)

By Rob Perez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlavor Nurse’s self-titled debut album is . . . a bit strange. Definitely an acquired taste, there are hints of Pink Floyd meets Stone Temple Pilots, combined with eerie mysticism and plenty of spacey-sounding...

Styles P & Havoc Talk Joint Album, DMX's Passing, Verzuz Options & More

In 2020, there were conversations about The LOX facing off against Mobb Deep in the Verzuz arena. Of course, Prodigy is no longer with us, so that hypothetical battle would’ve ultimately relied on Havoc to rep the Queensbridge duo on stage. That battle never happened and the LOX became the unanimous victors in their Verzuz against Dipset.
Indonesian singer Tiara Andini releases self-titled debut album

Indonesian singer Tiara Andini has released her self-titled debut album. It features eight tracks, including her popular collaboration with singer-songwriter Vidi Aldiano, ‘Buktikan’. The album, which includes her hit singles ‘Gemintang Hatiku’, ‘Maafkan Aku #terlanjurcinta’, ‘365’, ‘Hadapi Berdua’, and ‘Buktikan’ as well as three new tracks, was released...
Album Review: “Kid Krow”

Unafraid to tell stories from a different lens than what has been deemed as normal by society’s standards, Conan Gray makes a huge impact with his first studio album, “Kid Krow.” Throughout the album, Gray is nothing short of raw, authentic, and unique. In the opening track,...
MUSIC COLUMN: Stevenson shows a new side in self-titled album

When an artist releases a self-titled album it can be for a variety of reasons. For many newcomers it’s a way to say, “Hey, this is me. I am here. Know my name.” It can also be a way for established artists to showcase their new found artistic freedom or to open up on feelings that have been burning inside.
Tanuki Project - Adamant _ CHAPTER#01 (Self-Released)

No, this is not “Antmusic.” Adamant CHAPTER #01 is the new EP from Montreal electronic duo Tanuki Project. Influenced by Massive Attack and Bjork, it’s a collection of ethereal, atmospheric Downtempo that feels as dark and mysterious as it is strangely uplifting and passionate. It’s amazing what the group manages to achieve with a daring minimalism, and as each song unfolds and evolves, it creates a trance-like mood. The EP was recorded and produced entirely by members Legyl (music) and Nady (vocals), and in only four deceptively simple songs they have crafted an immersive experience that envelopes and hooks you with each listen.
Tawni Bias - SEL Fellow (Self-Released)

Tawni Bias is the solo project of Calgary musician TJ Elkin, and his new experimental album SEL Fellow was recorded in his basement building up layer upon layer, sample upon sample. At its core the album is a collection of melancholy folk songs, but floating around that are so many layers of reverb, echo, swirling voices, and ethereal keys that the songs are transformed into something hazy and dream-like, verging on drone. Like the work of Arthur Russell, there’s are stunning pop melodies buried deep underneath, but the listener will be rewarded for digging deep to find them.
Sad songs say so much on Eric Osbourne's self-titled album

Eric Osbourne’s independent, self-titled album is like a rainy day. In every life a little rain must fall, and then after the clouds clear, the air is crisp, fresh, clean and renewed. While it would be easy to focus on the somber, lugubrious tone of the 10 tracks, digging a little deeper reveals well-crafted songs that offer new layers to discover.
Vectralux - Each Morning and the Morning Thereafter (Self-Released)

Vectralux is an indie pop group from Atlanta, Georgia, and their debut album Each Morning and the Morning Thereafter explores everything from arena rock to northern soul. Like their name, which is a made up word, the band takes bits and pieces of a lot of styles and puts them into a blender to make something original. “Almost Whenever Now,” for example, sounds like a mashup of the riff heavy hard rock of Boston and the angular synths of The Cars. So although their sound cannot be pinned down to one distinct genre, the album itself has a general theme of cautious optimism in the face of change and transformation.
Full Album Premiere: Mental Devastation ‘The Delusional Mystery of the Self (Part I)’

Exclusive, Featured, Full Album Stream, Streaming Blood Harvest, Chile, chilean thrash metal, forbidden, full album premiere, full album stream, Mental Devastation, Slayer, streaming, Thrash Metal, Vio-Lence. At the nexus of Slayer, Vio-Lence, and Forbidden arrives Chilean thrash metal maniacs Mental Devastation. Nestled in and emanating from the hardscrabble city of...
Seneko - '69 Camaro (Self-Released)

Alt country/rock musician Seneko has returned with his fourth EP entitled ’69 Camaro, and it is indicative of his ever evolving sound. Like the car of the title, the music here is sleek but raw, with a vintage feel and enough of a bite to constantly propel the EP forward. It’s a lot bigger and harder than some of his previous releases, and the focus here is fully on the beauty of the guitar and its possibilities. Influences like The Jayhawks and Teenage Fanclub are strong here, but there are also touches of Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and even a little bit of Lou Reed.
Sluka - Figure It Out (Self-Released)

San Diego’s Sluka have returned with their latest full-length, Figure It Out, and what any listener will quickly figure out is that this is one of their biggest, most theatrical and orchestral works yet. The band is led by namesake Christopher Sluka, and the album combines elements of ‘80s post-punk, goth, and new wave, but expands them and blows them up to grander proportions, as if The Cure had a forgotten prog-leaning album. Although the songs are all dark and moody, the influences they grab from Depeche Mode, David Bowie, and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds at their most bombastic, arena-worthy proclivities.
Ottorn introduce themselves with video for debut single The Moral

French/Belgian baroque-folk trio Ottorn have released a video for their debut single, The Moral, which you can watch below. Very much for fans of The Mediaeval Baebes, Iamthemorning and Ms. Amy Birks, the new single is taken from the trio's debut album, Little Red Riding Hood, which will be released in the New Year.
Album Review: Electric Moon,

If you don’t have room in your heart for the psychedelic bliss of Electric Moon, I humbly submit you don’t have a heart at all. You might want to have a doctor check that out. For the rest of the hearted, the since-2009 German cosmic rockers founded by guitarist/effects-specialist/sometimes-keyboardist Dave “Sula Bassana” Schmidt and bassist/sometimes-vocalist/noisemaker/graphic-artist “Komet Lulu” Neudeck — both of whom now have their own record labels in Sulatron Records and Worst Bassist Records; these are industrious hippies — have been reaching for the galactic barrier via sound, and the 2LP collection Phase gathers a curated smattering of work from their first decade together.
Album Review: Sanctuary – Sanctuary

Sanctuary’s self-titled debut is one of those albums that’s appealing not just in its music but because of the mystery that surrounds it as well. The group’s online presence is sparse, with just a bare-bones Bandcamp page and a website with some cryptic imagery and diagrams. They offer little information about themselves—Sanctuary is a collective of composers and visual artists based in Los Angeles. Their debut (divided into two separate volumes) features contributions from composers Jose A. Parody, Grayson Sanders and Leviticus Penner, all of whom have worked on scores for major films. Their music draws heavily from neoclassicism, with influences like ​​Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds and Johann Johannsson.
Deadly Vipers Sign to Fuzzorama Records; New Album in 2022

Last week, which seems like a lifetime ago because holidays, news went up that Montana rockers Wizzerd had signed to Fuzzorama Records, and hey, that’s great. What I didn’t know until about five minutes after that post went live, however, is that Fuzzorama had two signings they were announcing on the same day. Sometimes people tell me things, other times not so much.
Trumbiten share their playlist (Lamb of God, The Haunted, In Flames)

Share the post "Trumbiten share their playlist (Lamb of God, The Haunted, In Flames)" Swedish heavy metal duo (consisting of father and son, Tommy and Adam Arngren) Trumbiten recently released a playthrough music video for their song “Break Out,” which appears on their recently release EP titled ‘Out.’ ICYMI, we also recently premiered the band’s new lyric video for track “Run.”
Album Review: Spaceslug,

As it invariably must, Memorial begins with a dirge. The fifth album from Wrocław-based earthadelic three-piece Spaceslug, recorded over a period of four days this past Spring, arrives after 2020’s Leftovers EP (review here) and 2021’s even-more-leftover digital-single The Event Horizon (review here), which was recorded at the same time as the EP and came out as a fundraiser following a practice space flood. The Polish outfit have worked quickly across the last five-plus years of their career to establish and develop an approach of their own, and Memorial is the next logical forward creative step in that process.
Listen to Deerhoof’s new live album, ‘Devil Kids’

Deerhoof have shared a new live album entitled ‘Devil Kids’ – you can listen to it below. The concert, which aired in December but was recorded in November, marks the first time that the band have performed together after “not playing or even seeing each other”.
