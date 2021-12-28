ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skier Missing

By Name
kubaradio.com
 1 day ago

(LAKE TAHOE, CA) – Searchers battle blizzard conditions at a closed Lake Tahoe-area ski resort…trying to find a 43-year-old...

kubaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Skier missing amid blizzard conditions at Tahoe-area resort

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Searchers were battling blizzard conditions at a closed Lake Tahoe-area ski resort in a bid to find a 43-year-old California ski shop manager reported missing after failing to meet friends for Christmas dinner. A Placer County sheriff’s sergeant says Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC Bay Area

Crews Search for Missing Skier at Truckee Resort

Search and rescue crews are looking for a man, who was last seen at a Truckee Ski resort on Christmas, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Rory Angelotta, 43, went missing after going to the Northstar Mountain Resort. According to authorities, Angelotta works at a ski shop in the area.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Search continues for missing skier last seen on Christmas at Northstar

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a skier that was last see at Northstar on Christmas Day. Just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, deputies received a report of a missing skier at Northerstar. Police said 43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee did not show up to Christmas dinner with friends so they called 911.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Denver

Search & Rescue Crews Set Out To Find Colorado Skier In California

(CBS4) – Crews continues to search for a Colorado man missing in California. Rory Angelotta, 43, disappeared while skiing at the Northstar ski resort where he works. Friends reported him missing on Christmas night when he didn’t show up for dinner. That day, a large snow storm hit the region. (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) The search for Rory Angelotta continues at Northstar Ski Resort.Last night, searchers were out until after 9 p.m. working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain.Unfortunately,the tracks belonged to a bear. #searchandrescue #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/2anRWW2qGL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 29, 2021 “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us – but we’re still very hopeful,” said Kelsey Angelotta, Rory’s sister. Avalanche conditions have limited search and rescue teams’ efforts to look for him. Rory moved to Truckee, California in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Skier#Northstar California#Accident
CBS Sacramento

Search Continues For Missing Skier At Northstar; Tip Of Fresh Tracks Turns Out To Be From Bear

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search efforts are continuing for the skier who went missing at Northstar resort on Christmas. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. Rescue crews have been using a Blackhawk helicopter with infrared cameras to try and find Angelotta. Tuesday night, Placer County authorities say searchers were out until after 9 p.m. after getting a tip about fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. However, those tracks turned out to be from a bear. The search for Rory Angelotta continues at Northstar Ski Resort.Last night, searchers were out until after 9 p.m. working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain.Unfortunately,the tracks belonged to a bear. #searchandrescue #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/2anRWW2qGL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 29, 2021 The search efforts are continuing on Wednesday, even as another round snow is expected to blanket the region.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Missing skier last seen Christmas Day at Truckee ski resort

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The search for experienced back country skier Rory Angelotta continues on Monday after he was last recorded checking in with the Northstar California Resort in Truckee on Christmas Day. Angelotta's last scanned his pass at the ski resort at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 25, according to the...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Olympian

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Avalanche Traps Backcountry Skiers, Injuring 5 and Killing 1

A blustery morning turned to tragedy for six skiers in Washington state on Saturday. According to The Seattle Times, an avalanche on Crystal Mountain trapped the skiers around 10:50 a.m., and was first reported to ski patrol by witnesses. Though five skiers survived the snow, one could not be resuscitated and was confirmed dead. The Pierce County sheriff reported that despite the tragedy, ski operations across the resort would remain open since the avalanche had occurred in a backcountry region of the mountain known as Silver Basin.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

Skiing 'icon' killed in accident at Colorado resort

Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.'. The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy