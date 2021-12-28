ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Granit Xhaka admits he is unlikely to become 'best friends' with Arsenal supporters, but hails their 'love' after patching up their turbulent relationship and impressing again under Mikel Arteta this season

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Granit Xhaka has admitted that he is unlikely to become 'best friends' with Arsenal supporters, but has saluted their 'love' after becoming a mainstay once again.

Since arriving at the club in 2016, the midfielder has endured a rollercoaster relationship with the fanbase and was even stripped of the captaincy three years on.

After an altercation with fans on the pitch, the armband was taken from him, but since then he has patched up their connection with a series of passionate displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09v6w9_0dXRLiz900
Granit Xhaka has hailed the 'love' he shares once again this season with the Arsenal supporters

And, speaking to The Athletic, Xhaka outlined his belief that they are growing closer.

'People were good with me,' he said. 'Of course they might say something - that is part of our life.

'But after what happened two years ago we were very far from each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22aIPl_0dXRLiz900
Xhaka (R) has endured a turbulent time at the club, but is a mainstay again under Mikel Arteta

'I think we are step by step coming closer and closer. I don't believe we will be best friends.

'But what I can tell people is from the first day until the last day I am here I will do everything for the football club.'

He went on to add: 'I will make mistakes because everyone does. We are not perfect.

'But I will give 100 per cent in every training session and every game. This is my message to the fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VtOc_0dXRLiz900
As he continues to impress this campaign, Xhaka has vowed to 'give 100 per cent' for his team

'Sometimes you have misunderstandings and I believe this was the only reason for the problem we had between us.

'I feel much more love than one or two years ago but it is a slow process we have to do with each other.'

Xhaha looked poised to leave the club in the last transfer window after Roma expressed an interest.

However, he stayed after a turn of events, and even saw his deal extended to 2024.

