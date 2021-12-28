ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL resumes play today/Pens game off for Wednesday

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 1 day ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins game last night against Boston was one of the games postponed by the NHL’s virus pause....

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Off#Montreal#Stanley Cup Final#Pens
New Haven Register

Why is Connecticut’s NBCSN going off air? Sports chairman explains

STAMFORD — Dec. 31 will mark the end of an era at NBC Sports Group. It will be the last day on the air for the Stamford broadcaster’s NBCSN cable channel. The programming of NBCSN, which is available in more than 75 million homes in the U.S., will be moving to other platforms owned by NBC Sports’ parent company NBCUniversal — including the cable USA Network and streaming service Peacock. The channel has operated since 1995 when it was founded as the Outdoor Life Network, and later renamed Versus, before taking its current name.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

Next Two Pens Games Postponed

The Pittsburgh Penguins holiday break has been extended by the NHL as all games through tonight have been postponed due to the COCID 19 situation blooming across the league – so no Pens game tonight in Boston. The Pens also will not play Wednesday after COVID issues have forced...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
butlerradio.com

Miami keeps record streak going

Monday Night Football — The Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive with a 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins became the first NFL team to win seven consecutive games after losing seven in a row, and are now 8-7. The Saints were without their top two quarterbacks due to virus issues.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy