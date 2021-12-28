ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Podcast: The Bengals' Path to the Playoffs and Joe Burrow's Recent Play

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 1 day ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Brandon Allen's positive test and what it means for Joe Burrow, plus hear from Zac Taylor and Ja'Marr Chase. We also take a look at the Bengals' path to the playoffs and explain why Burrow must continue to play great if Cincinnati is going to have a shot at making a postseason run.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Chiefs vs. Bengals Prediction, Pick: Joe Burrow and the Bengals meet Mahomes’ Chiefs. Who wins in Week 17?

Chiefs -5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Chiefs are currently the only team to officially clinch an AFC playoff spot. They sit atop the NFL standings in the AFC, with an 11-4 record. Keep in mind, this team started the season 1-2, then 2-3, and everybody was panicking. While the Chiefs have not quite been the same dominant point-scoring machine offensively this year, they’re still top four in points per game (28.1).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
CBS Sports

Inside Joe Burrow's legendary 525-yard performance vs. Ravens: Bengals QB has fourth-most yards in NFL history

Joe Burrow broke the Ravens and broke the Bengals' single-game passing yards record with 525 yards on Sunday. It was the fourth-most passing yards in one contest in NFL history. He completed 36-of-47 passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. That's 11.4 yards per attempt. Somehow, it didn't equate to a perfect quarterback rating. But 143.2 will do. Any time. In any game.
NFL
AllBengals

Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't expected to be tested for coronavirus this week, even though backup Brandon Allen was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. "Joe and Brandon are not even close to each other [in meetings]," head coach Zac Taylor said. "The only...
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Burrow sees “big opportunity” for Bengals against Chiefs

A win at home in Week 17 will clinch the AFC North for the Bengals, but getting that victory will not be a walk in the park. The Bengals will welcome the hottest team in football to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs have won eight straight games and currently rank as the top seed in the AFC with the playoffs around the corner.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Playoffs
WLWT 5

Bengals' Joe Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' Joe Burrow is adding another title to his name this week after being named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Burrow set a franchise record Sunday, doing something no other Bengals quarterback has done. Burrow set the franchise record for passing yards in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Joe Burrow’s savage 10-word response on 525-yard game vs Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s Week 16 performance against the Baltimore Ravens won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The second-year quarterback dominated Baltimore’s secondary in one of the greatest passing performances in NFL history. A few days removed from the 525-yard spectacle, Burrow was asked by the press whether he’d seen anything in the tapes of the game that surprised him, via B/R Gridiron. Burrow’s response was nothing short of savage, as the 24-year-old smirked while saying “No, I think we all knew what happened on the field.”
NFL
AllBengals

Insider Says Joe Burrow is the Best Young Quarterback in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Is Joe Burrow the best quarterback in the NFL that's 25 years old or younger?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is leaning that way after Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens. First, he wrote about Burrow's performance. Then, he went on Ryen Russilo's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
854
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy